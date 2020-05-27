MAY 31
GUEST PREACHER with Tim Johnson, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Road, Rogersville. Dewey Lawson, Pastor.
JUNE 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION will meet at 4 p.m.
JUNE 3
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION DELIQUENT TAX COMMITTEE meeting, Administration Bldg. (County Mayor’s Office), 3 p.m.
JUNE 4
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE meeting, Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., (Hawkins Co. School Bus Shop), 5:15 p.m. Keith Gibson, Chairman.
JUNE 5
THE NEWLY ORGANIZED HAWKINS CO. TEENAGE REPUBLICANS CLUB will meet at 2 p.m. at the GOP Headquarters located on South Church Street.
JUNE 6
FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE CANDIDATE RUSTY CROWE will be making a campaign stop at the GOP Headquarters in Rogersville Saturday at 3 p.m.
JUNE 8
FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE CANDIDATE JOHN CLARK will be making a campaign stop on Monday at Occasions on The Square, in Rogersville, for a breakfast “meet and greet” at 7:30 a.m. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting.
JUNE 9
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION AIRPORT COMMITTEE meeting, Hawkins Co. Airport, Surgoinsville, 1 p.m. Keith Gibson, Chairman.
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
JUNE 13
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS will gather outside at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10 a.m., for grief support. For more information call 865-679-1351 or listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
JUNE 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD meeting, 3:30 p.m.
JUNE 20
THE HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY’S REAGAN DAY DINNER is planned for Saturday, at 6 p.m., at the American Legion building on East Main Street, in Rogersville. Reserved tickets are required and are now on sale ($40 each) from Nancy Barker.
JUNE 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION meeting, 9 a.m.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
