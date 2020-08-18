It with a sad, heavy heart that I let you readers know of the passing of my longtime friend and popular guest columnist for the Review and the Eagle, courageous, outspoken Christian, conservative, author, blogger, singer, songwriter, and red-blooded American patriot -- the man in his signature black hat -- Lloyd Marcus.
Lloyd was a black man but called himself The Unhyphenated American, believing that, “we are ALL Americans” and don’t need a “racial modifier to define us”.
I admired him greatly for his fearless determination to stand up to the liberal, left-wing, socialists, anarchists, race-baiters, communists, swamprats and RINOs who seem to be hell-bent on transforming America into some third-world septic tank.
Words cannot express to you how the news hit me when I learned of his death.
His column that we published in last weekend’s edition of The Review, “Last stand to save America as we know it”, was written by Lloyd in mid-July.
It was to be his own last stand.
He passed away of a massive heart attack, at his home in Paw Paw, West Virginia, at the age of 71, on July 24, 2020, one day after he and his high-school sweetheart, Mary, celebrated their fourty-fourth wedding anniversary.
Mary made the announcement:
“With my sad, heavy, and deeply broken heart, Jesus suddenly came and reclaimed our Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American. Loved by many all over the world with his warm smile, optimism, hearty exuberance, his wise written words in columns, songs, videos, artworks and books, Lloyd is deeply missed. His family and dear friends are stunned at the sheer quickness and absoluteness of God’s hand as he was plucked from us to be with his beloved Lord and Savior in Heaven above. As I continue my life without his all-encompassing human love of me, his adoring, and steadfast wife, I thank you all for your loving compassion. Patriots, I want you to know he loved each and every one of you. Reading and responding to your letters of encouragement, questions, and well wishes, he loved you all and spoke of and wrote about many of you. I and he have always thanked you for your gifts through the years in helping him ‘Spread the Truth.’ Thanking you in advance for your heartful giving, I leave you with Lloyd’s words: I’m NOT African American .. I am Lloyd Marcus ...AMERICAN! God instructed Pharaoh, ‘Let my people go.’ God instructs us, ‘Let my people know.’ Spread truth.”
A multi-talented singer and songwriter, Lloyd’s latest popular musical project was the ‘Trump Train 2020’ music video.
In that column he urged readers, “Please spread the Trump Train 2020 music video far and wide to counter Neil Young’s song, “We Got to Vote Him Out!”
I had been a fan of Lloyd’s for a long time, but really got to know him on a personal level about 10 years ago when he was the “face” of the Tea Party.
He attended more than 400 Tea Party rallies on 12 national bus tours, and spoke at the ‘Rally to Stop Obamacare’ event in Washington D.C., with more than 1.7 million in attendance.
An unassuming, peaceful but outspoken man, Lloyd donated thousands of hours of his time to further conservative causes from coast to coast.
We became friends with Lloyd the year that our youngest daughter was a senior in high school, and served as the co-editor of her school newspaper. About that time, Michelle Obama had been touting some ridiculous plan to “spread the wealth”, and our daughter -- who is even more of a die-hard conservative than I am! -- wrote a very thoughtful, well-written, and respectful editorial explaining why she couldn’t support that notion, and why others shouldn’t.
Well, sir, that caused an uproar among the school’s minority student body, and some teachers, even, who attacked her viciously, physically and verbally. She was spit upon in the hallways, copies of the newspaper containing her editorial were ripped up and thrown in her face, and the tires on her car in the school’s parking lot were slashed.
It made the national news and caught Lloyd’s attention.
He contacted me and invited us to join him for a Tea Party Express rally in Jackson, Miss., and gave up his own personal time on the program to let our daughter speak to the crowd of her experience and explain why she, as a young Christian conservative, could not stomach the liberal, left-wing agenda, and why she disagreed with it, very respectfully, in her editorial. The crowd responded to her with a thunderous standing ovation.
Lloyd became a close personal friend of our family after that.
Like all conservatives who truly put America first, especially minorities who support common-sense candidates and patriotic “America First” things like standing and removing head cover when Old Glory is displayed and the National Anthem is performed, Lloyd often encountered resistance, racial slurs and vicious backlash ... “Republican Uncle Tom”, “white n----- traitor”, and other derogatory terms were names he was routinely called by those of his own race.
He struggled with, and often spoke to me about trying to understand how so many people, especially those who call themselves Christians, could become so brainwashed into believing, as he called it, “the hog-slop liberal/socialist agenda”, and the blatant lies served up daily by the mega-mainstream “news media” giants who are just as hell-bent on transforming America from a capitalist democracy into a communistic/socialistic third-world mess such as Venezuela, Cuba, or North Korea.
“Is there racism in America?" Lloyd once wrote. "Absolutely, along with every other sin in the heart of man! Is there enough racism to stop anyone from achieving their American Dream? Absolutely not! America is the greatest land of opportunity on the planet for everyone who chooses to go for it. Anything else promoted by fake news media, Democrats and Leftist Hollywood is a lie. Pure and simple."
He wrote in his last column:
“My sister is one such low-info Christian voter. I recruited her awesome alto voice to sing in the choir at the recording session of my Trump Train 2020 song. The choir was mostly white, all Trump supporters. She noticed that they were good friendly, everyday people, not the rabid racists portrayed by the media. Her eyes popped out of her head in disbelief when I told her San Francisco gives tourists maps to avoid the piles of human feces on the streets left by vagrants. She had no idea that Trump was responsible for black unemployment being its lowest in U.S. history. In the Trump Train 2020 music video, she is the beautiful black woman singing the solo line, ‘Don’t you feel the engines roar!’
“Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA and various other anti-Christian and anti-American hate groups do not want ‘brotherhood’ as desired by Dr King. They want to punish white America. They demand that whites physically kneel to blacks and beg forgiveness for their sin of being born white. The people in these groups are wicked and must not be tolerated. At the top of your lungs, scream the word, ‘NO!’ to them. I’ve awakened at 2 a.m., turned on my TV and have encountered lie-filled news stories trashing Trump. The hits on Trump just keep on comin’. This is what we are up against, folks. A large percentage of the country get their news from mainstream (fake news) media. Consequently, they are clueless regarding many important issues.
“Seriously folks, we must do everything in our power to reelect our remarkable president. This election is our last stand to save America as founded. America is counting on you. We have so much work to do. This is all hands on deck. This election is our last stand to save our founding father’s divinely-inspired vision of America. Please talk to your neighbors, family and friends encouraging them to vote for Trump. Let them know what is at strike. that they were good friendly everyday people, not the rabid racists portrayed by media,” he wrote.
Lloyd’s steadfast voice is silenced now, but my hope and prayer is that his legacy will live on and that people of faith and common sense will, as he pleaded, go to the polls in November and make a “last stand” to keep America from plunging even further into the abyss of communism, socialism, anarchy, and lawlessness.
Thank you, my Christian brother, for your unwavering message of hope, faith and patriotism, and for your friendship over the years. Rest in peace ... we who are left behind will never, ever give up that fight!