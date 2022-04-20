I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association to thank the organizations and individuals who made the Meet the Candidates for Mayor Forum at Cherokee High School a success.
First and foremost a BIG THANK YOU to Cherokee High School staff, Navy Junior ROTC, and student government leaders for their roles in hosting the forum, preparing the stage, presenting the colors, and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Second, a five-bugle salute to the Persia, Goshen Valley, Lakeview, and Striggersville Volunteer fire departments for their assistance with handing out programs, relaying questions to the Master of Ceremonies, (thank you Woody Boyd) photography and taking down the displays. Staging fire apparatus along with the Association’s Air and Light trailer provided attendees an opportunity to examine the equipment and talk with firefighters.
I want to preface my thanks to the candidates for County Mayor with an apology for forgetting my script that included a two-minute closing comment from each candidate. I applaud each of you for your willingness to participate in the forum and take questions about a plethora of topics. As we review last night’s activities we plan to adjust, shift gears, and correct any errors or omissions to ensure the Forum next Thursday at Volunteer High School is as successful as the forum at Cherokee.
And last, to the one hundred plus citizens who attended the forum, thank you for taking the time to attend, ask questions and learn about the eight candidates for Mayor. We hope the questions and answers will help you make the wisest choice who the next mayor of Hawkins County should be.
Bill Killen, Church Hill