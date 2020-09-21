Joseph B Baker, age 95, of Rogersville

Joseph B Baker, 95, passed peacefully into the Lords arms on Sunday, September 13. He was born on December 30, 1924, to Ida and Joseph Baker of Pontiac, Illinois. He was the oldest of 7 children: Wanda Dunn, Bill Baker, Peggy Winters, Greta Fletcher, Faith Bullock and Edith Bullock, all who have preceded him in death.
Dad met our Mom, a beautiful blue eyed blonde, the “love of his life” Beulah Ray Williams in 1942. As GI Joe, he joined the Army soon afterward leaving to fight in the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of St Vith in WWII. He earned the Bronze Star and numerous other distinguished medals. He then returned home to marry his “Beulah Girl” in 1945. They were together 73 years.
He loved his family and held everyone special in his heart. He is survived by his children, Carol Nicastro of Rogersville, TN, Sharon Hausenfluck (Max) of Stephens City, VA, and JoAnn Carpenter (Mike) of Rogersville, TN; grandchildren, Brian Nicastro, Jason Nicastro (Christine), Becki Morrison, Howard Hausenfluck (Shannon), Ed Hausenfluck (Stacy) and Jennifer Hicks (Aaron); great grandchildren, Nikki Orrick (Shawn), Justin Nicastro, Dylan Parker (Taylor), Catelyn Hausenfluck, Hailey Morrison, Ryan Lambert (Carly), Nicholas Hausenfluck, Hannah Hausenfluck (Christian Burns), Ashley Hausenfluck, Jakob Nicastro, Barrett Hicks and Ronan Hicks; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon Harvill, Lane Orrick, Corbin Lambert and Weston Burns.
Joseph was a Christian who loved the Lord, and a tender soul who never met a stranger, with a heart the size of Texas. He was a gentle giant and an amazing storyteller.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.