The 29th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday, November 6th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA.
Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region, competing for the coveted title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year.
The contestants are judged on a number of criteria, including private interview, sportswear, professional attire, formal evening wear, and on-stage question.
When the triumphant moment arrived, Elizabeth McReynolds of Coeburn, VA was crowned Miss Food City 2022.
“I am thrilled and honored to have been chosen as your new Miss Food City 2022. I shared the stage with 15 beautiful and accomplished women from across our region and I am so proud to be selected to represent Food City during the upcoming year,” said McReynolds. “I want to thank my family and friends for their constant love, encouragement, and support throughout this experience. To the Food City family, thank you for putting on an amazing pageant and for embracing me as one of your own. I am looking forward to an unforgettable year together!” Elizabeth succeeds Alexandria Alder of Johnson City, TN, who held the title in 2020 & 2021, due to the pandemic.
Elizabeth is 19 years old. She is a biochemistry major at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Her hobbies and interests include science and encouraging other young girls to explore STEM fields and community service through her platform, Virginia’s Tooth Fairy. The program teaches children about good dental hygiene and provides dental care items to children in need. She also enjoys spending time with her family and her two dogs, Bentley and Rosie, and serving as an assistant cheer coach at her former high school.
Elizabeth’s greatest accomplishments include graduating as high school valedictorian, earning an Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College before graduating high school, and being named first runner-up at Miss Virginia Teen USA 2020.
Her goals include graduating from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2023, with a degree in biochemistry and pre-dentistry. She plans to attend dental school to become a pediatric dentist and hopes to one day open her own practice.
Elizabeth will represent Food City at various company events and activities in the coming year, including the Food City Dirt Race and Food City 300. “We would certainly like to thank the 16 talented young ladies who competed in this year’s pageant.
We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to have Elizabeth represent our company and look forward to working with her.”
Kassandra Looschen of Crossville, TN was selected as first runner-up and Rilee Barnette of Castlewood, VA was named second runner-up. Jordyn Newell of Waynesville, NC received the Miss Photogenic award.
The annual pageant was directed by the ladies of the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefitting their sponsored projects and charities. “We would like to extend a special thanks to our volunteers who work so hard each year to make the pageant such a tremendous success, including the members of the Twin City Woman’s Club, WXBQ and Reggie Neel, The McGlothlin Center for the Arts, the performers and entertainment, our Food City associates, and the many others who have given of their time and talent in support of this outstanding event,” says Smith.
About the Miss Food City Pageant
The first pageant was held in the Bristol Mall in 1992. Former winners include Janet Barton — 1992 & 1993, Meredith Blankenship – 1994, Tracy Wilson – 1995, April Elswick – 1996, Lisa Tollett – 1997, Christin Wilson – 1998, Erica Hembree – 1999, Amanda Greene – 2000, Misty Horn – 2001, Ronna Compton – 2002, April Owens – 2003, Kimberly Coen – 2004, Megan Ashe – 2005, Mally Gent – 2006, Britney Hagy – 2007, Jennifer Whittington – 2008, Lindsey Blevins – 2009, Melissa O’Neal – 2010, Elizabeth Robinette – 2011, Ginny Cole – 2012, Alex Honeycutt – 2013, Kayla Neikirk – 2014, Kassie Perkins – 2015, Azlinn Alder – 2016, Callie Corum – 2017, Hannah Everhart – 2018, Megan Grace Stanley – 2019, Alexandria Alder – 2020 & 2021.