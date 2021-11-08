As the keynote speaker for the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony in Rogersville Command Sgt. Major (Retired) Jeff Broyles will call on every veteran to continue their service into civilian life.
“Every veteran should endeavor to serve again after their time in uniform in a different capacity,” Broyles told the Review recently. “Some may choose to serve publicly, but others may choose to pour that urge to serve into charitable or strictly veterans oriented pursuits. No matter how small the contribution our duty to our nation and each other remains.”
Broyles entered the Army in January 1986 and served there until his retirement in April of 2016. He served in many assignments and locations during his 30 year tenure both domestic and abroad.
His combat experience has been extensive and involved multiple campaigns and actions. He participated in Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm and Shield, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom totaling over a dozen separate deployments.
His formal education includes degrees in business and management from Central Texas College and Cornell University. His broad military education studies were culminated by his being selected as the Distinguished Graduate of his class at the United States Army Sergeant’s Major Academy.
His military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and multiple other decorations to include the Combat and Expert Infantryman’s Badge.
Broyles resides in his home town of Bluff City where he serves as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission. He is married his best friend Becca and also has a large loving family.
Broyles’ connection to Rogersville and Hawkins County is due to his employment at “the Dodge plant” since retiring from the Army.
“During my tenure here I have made many friends and adopted the area as my second home,” Broyles said. “I am also very active here politically and socially and often attend functions and events more especially for veterans.”
Among the causes Broyles advocates for is veteran suicide prevention.
“Veteran suicide and the increase thereof is very important to me,” Broyles said. “It is grossly unacceptable to allow our “battle buddies” to leave the formation. We as veterans must do a better job of maintain that “battle buddy” relationship after formal service and continue to watch out for one another. This terrible issue cannot be medicated to extinction.”
Broyles added, “This old Soldier is honored to utter a few words on this day of honor and remembrance. Also that I consider each Hawkins County veteran family. My words are salute to them.”
Rogersville’s Veterans Day Program is scheduled to begin Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse in downtown Rogersville.
Veterans Day Ceremony agenda
10:00 Recorded Music
11:00 Ringing of the Bell, Eleven Times by Cub Scout Pack 100
1. Prayer by Rev. Tecky Hicks of Rogersville
2. Opening remarks by Commander of American Legion, Dennis Elkins.
3. Raising of Flag by combined Cherokee High School and Volunteer High School NJROTC, Posting of VFW & American Legion colors by Cherokee and Volunteer NJROTC, “National Anthem” by Erika Woods.
4. Pledge of Allegiance by Dave Evans, Commander of Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543.
5. Introduction of our speaker by Dennis Elkins Commander of American Legion.
6. Speaker CSM Jeff Broyles USA (Ret).
7. Placing of the wreaths by Ladies Auxiliaries and the National Society of Sons of American Revolution, State of Franklin Chapter headquartered in Rogersville, assisted by NJROTC.
8. Dennis Elkins — releasing of balloons to honor veterans, KIA, and MIA, one special balloon for Veterans who have succumbed to COVID-19.
9. Rifle Salute by the Hawkins County Honor Guard.
10. Taps by James Vaughn.
11. Adjournment. Thank you for your presence. (Dennis Elkins)
12. Announcements: Cattleman Association will be feeding Veterans this year at their building. (Penny Lawson).