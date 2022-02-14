Once upon a time long ago, there was this guy named Valentine. He was a priest near Rome during the rule of the Emperor Claudius II.
The Emperor was a heathen, and he was persecuting and imprisoning Christians who were not worshiping the Roman gods.
A few years before the onset of the Christian persecution, war broke out in the Roman Empire. The wicked Emperor, Claudius, ordered the drafting of all the able-bodied men to go into battle. Many of the men were reluctant to leave their families or their sweethearts.
To remove that impediment, Emperor Claudius ordered that no marriages were to be conducted or celebrated, and that all engagements were to be broken off immediately.
In addition to helping Christians escape persecution, disregarding the Emperor’s ban, St. Valentine is said to have begun performing secret Christian marriages for young couples.
Valentine soon earned a reputation throughout Rome as being the “friend of lovers”.
When Claudius learned of Valentine’s activities, he had him arrested and imprisoned for his unwillingness to cease conducting marriages and renounce his faith.
Yet, even in prison, Valentine continued to minister to those with whom he had contact.
Emperor Claudius was so furious that he ordered Valentine beaten with clubs and beheaded on February 14, in the year 270 A.D. Valentine was canonized by the church because of his commitment to his faith even unto death.
Years later, the Holy Sees started a fund-raising ministry selling sweet confections for lovers on the anniversary of the death of the church’s beloved Saint Valentine. And that ministry remains, even today, as little old nuns dressed in white with black collars, sell their wares at See’s Candy Stores all across the nation.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it. Some parts are true.
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY
