The Kingsport Police Department reported that two passengers who were ejected and killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-81 weren’t wearing their seatbelts.
Two survivors of the crash were wearing their seatbelts.
The KPD report states that police continues to stress the importance of all motor vehicle occupants, even those riding in the back seat, wearing their seatbelts. Doing so will significantly decrease the chances of you being ejected during a crash, and it might just save your life.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday the KPD responded to the interchange of I-81 and Rt. 126 in Kingsport in reference to a single motor vehicle collision. Due to the serious nature of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. Their findings thus far are as follows:
According to the KPD report, a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan was northbound on I-81 approaching exit 66 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left into the center grass median. The vehicle crashed through a guard rail, went airborne, dropped between the northbound and southbound overpasses, and came to rest on Rt. 126 below.
At the time of the crash, the vehicle was being driven by Eveline Janete Nunez Zavala, 44, of Culpepper, Va.; with front seat passenger, Ever Samuel Zavala, 35, also of Culpeper.
Ms. Zavala and Ever Samuel Zavala were both wearing their seatbelts and remained in the vehicle, but had to be extricated by first responders.
Ms. Zavala sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Sullivan County EMS. Ever Samuel Zavala sustained suspected major injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital by Wings Air Rescue.
Believed to have been riding in the back seat at the time of the crash were Lester E. Martinez Zavala, 41, of Ozone Park, NY, and Kevin Alexander Ramirez Moncada, 18, unknown residence.
Police said neither were wearing their seatbelts, and both were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit, and no further information is available for release at this time.