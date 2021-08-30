CHURCH HILL — Jaycees Park in Church Hill will host the annual Trout Rodeo on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Every year the city builds temporary dams in Alexander Creek through the park and dumps in hundreds of “eating size” trout.
It’s not quite as easy as shooting fish in a barrel, but the trout are a captive audience for hundreds of young fishermen between the ages of 4 and 16.
The Trout rodeo is sponsored by the VFW Post 9754, Buffalo Springs Hatchery, CASVA Angus Farm, and Food City.
It’s a fun fishing event, but its also a competition for children in age groups 4-7, 8-11, and 12-16.
One trophy will be awarded to a boy and a girl in each age division for the first catch, and the first boy and girl in each age group to catch the limit of three.
An overall trophy will be given to the child who has the largest catch of the day. Prizes will also be awarded including new bicycles.
Jaycees Park is located at 455 N. Central Avenue in Church Hill. The Rodeo is from 8:30-10 a.m., after which everyone is welcome to fish. Free donuts and drinks will also be served.
You can register your child at Church Hill City Hall any time during business hours, or on the day of the event before 8 a.m.
During the Rodeo children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Adults may bait the hook and take the fish off the hook for children in the 407 age group, but the child must hold the fishing pole.
Adults cannot assist children in the 8-11 or 12-16 age group sin any way, and each child can only use on fishing pole. For more information contact the Recreation Department at (423) 357-7010.