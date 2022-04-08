The Hawkins County Commission will be asked later this month to approve a 10 year Parks and Recreation master plan that is mandatory for cities and counties to be eligible for future state parks grants.
Last year Hawkins County partnered with the cities of Rogersville and Church Hill to have the study completed, and both cities will be asked to approve the plan before the end of the month along the county commission.
For the next 10 years Hawkins County, Church Hill and Rogersville will only be permitted to apply for state park grants identified in the master plan.
That’s why the process was started nine months ago and involved multiple community meetings and hundreds of surveys completed to compile the final project lists.
Brian Hill from Community Development Partners presented a brief overview of the 160-plus page master plan to the commission’s Parks Committee Wednesday afternoon.
Hill noted that the cities and county are’t obligated to follow through with the projects listed in the plan, and approval of this plan doesn’t commit the cities or county to any projects or expenditures.
The 10 year park plans are being created statewide to ensure that state parks funding through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is being spent properly.
“Over the past number of years the state was starting to see they were investing in some parks that were either not being well utilized or not being well taken care of,” Hill told the committee Wednesday. “So, they started asking communities to develop a parks and recreation master plan to assess the strongest needs and desires of the community, and to assess the ability of the community to care for their parks.”
A video of Hill’s presentation to the Parks Committee can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com. Following his presentation the Parks Committee voted 5-0 to recommend approval of the plan by the full commission when it meets April 25.
”What your future parks might look like”
There’s a lot of information in the 10-year plan, but the key pages for the cities and county pertain to the proposed project priority lists. Those projects were prioritized based on community input, and an estimated cost was attached to each.
“This plan lays out the condition of your existing parks, what your future parks might look like, and a cost estimate and plan for how to develop those parks,” Hill told the committee. “It includes a pretty in depth assessment. Ultimately we collected over 600 surveys from the community at-large to better understand some of their greatest recreational needs and priorities. Then we created a plan for how to meet those needs and priorities.”
Hill added, “We looked at a number of things including existing plans for the area from the East Tennessee Development District; and the Outdoor Master Plan created by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership. We looked at demographics and trends in Hawkins County. What’s changing. What the needs of that changing population might look like. We looked at the accessibility of parks by various demographic groups throughout Church Hill and Rogersville, and we gauged the community through both surveys and public workshops that were held in both Rogersville and Church Hill.”
Among the needs identified were trails and green lands, pickle ball courts, pools and splash pads, access to rivers, updated restrooms and concessions, and more programing.
ADA parking and access
Hawkins County has two parks — Laurel Run Park and St. Clair Park — so those were the only projects discussed by the county Parks Committee Wednesday. The cities each have their own parks and priority lists which will be discussed at their respective meetings later this month.
Hill noted that he divided projects into two “buckets”. There was a high priority project bucket, and a low priority project bucket for each park.
For example, the top “high priority” projects on the Laure Run Park list included the addition of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) parking places; 18 ADA accessible picnic tables and playground equipment; and paving and striping the parking lot.
Other high priority projects at Laurel Run Park include resurfacing basketball and tennis court surfaces; replacing basketball goals; pickle ball nets; nine BBQ grills; complete restroom renovations; trail wayfinding signage; and a small campground in the vacant field on the boat ramp corner of the park.
The overall cost of all Laurel Run Par priority projects was listed at $836,908.
‘High Priority’ at St. Clair Park
Similar to Laurel Run Park, the highest priority projects listed for St Clair Park were paving and striping, ADA parking places; ADA ramps to picnic areas and the ball field; renovated restrooms and make then ADA accessible; and upgrade the concession are and make it ADA accessible.
Also on the high priority list was removal of barbed wire/replace fence around courts; convert tennis courts for pickle ball, repave all ball courts; replace goals and nets; and replace old playground equipment.
The total estimated cost for St. Clair’s high priority items is $126,128.
Hill said he believes that federal COVID stimulus funding (ARPA) funding can be used for local matches to grants that would pay for these projects
Proposed changes to the plan
Two changes to the plan were recommended by the Parks Committee.
Establishing a new park in the Clinch community was identified in the master plan.
But, because there currently is no land set aside for that park for Hawkins County residents on the north side of Clinch Mountain, that wasn’t listed in the priority lists.
Commissioner Larry Clonce said he is aware of vacant land that will soon be up for sale that could be purchased by the county for a park there . Hill asked Clonce to submit an address for that property so that project can added to the priority list with a cost estimate based on the current value of that property.
Another change pertained to a proposed bridge that would improve access to the waterfall on the Laurel Run Park hiking trail.
It is listed at an estimated cost of $14,500, but park director John Young noted that a suspension bridge was proposed for that location which was estimated at approximately $70,000.
Hill said he anticipates those two changes will be made the Master Plan in time for its approval by the Commission April 25.