KINGSPORT — The subject of the July 13, 2020, Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable program will be, “Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson and the Constitution during the Civil War Era”, given by guest speaker Dr. Andrew Slapp.
An ETSU professor, historian and author, Dr. Slapp specializes in the American Civil War’s history and beyond and has written several books on these subject.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St, in Kingsport, and is free to the public. Donations are accepted and welcomed which will help cover the speaker’s expenses.
Prior to the program, several members will dine together at the Chop House at 5 p.m. We are limited to 10 in the back room, so please get your dinner reservation in quickly). Please send your dinner reservations to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.