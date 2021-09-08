Despite the lockdown distraction and HVAC destruction Volunteer High School’s cosmetology earned its second consecutive Blue Ribbon at the Appalachian Fair for best overall booth.
Aside for the overall Blue Ribbon, Tammy Turner’s cosmetology students also earned 15 individual blue ribbons; 13 second place ribbons; and 13 third place ribbons in competitions with cosmetology students form across the region.
Volunteer was coming off its first ever overall Blue Ribbon victory at the 2019 Appalachian Fair. There’s was no Appalachian Fair in 2020 due to COVID, which means Volunteer defended it’s 2019 championship and are now back-to-back cosmetology champions.
Most of the projects that were entered in this year’s Appalachian Fair were completed toward the end of the 2020-21 school year by students who would be sophomores, juniors or senior this school year.
Turner told the Review last week, however, that with the HVAC project that took place on campus this past summer, some of the projects were disturbed and needed a touch up before they were submitted to the fair on the Friday of the first week of school.
They lost one day of work that week due to the Tuesday lockdown, and had to get focussed that Wednesday and Thursday to make final preparations on their entries.
“Me and my mom took all of those heads to the fair that Friday, to be judged, and then the next week I took my advanced class to the fairgrounds and we decorated our booth,” Turner said. “It had to go with the fair theme, which was Farm Days and Family Ways. We decided as a group what we were going to do before we got there, and we decorated our booth and set up all of our mannequins. That was the Thursday before the fair started.”
Turner added, “The fair started that next Monday, and that’s when they announced our booth had won the best cosmetology booth. We were thrilled.”
”A lot of heart and hard work”
Along with its best Booth Blue ribbon the class as a whole won $50, which paid for a celebratory pizza party they had this past Friday.
With all of their individual ribbons, however, Turner’s students also won a total of $441 in prize money.
Approximately 50 VHS cosmetology students participated in the competition.
“Those girls worked so hard trying to get everything fixed back because some of the stuff got messed up where they’re been doing the air conditioning this summer,” Turner said. “Some of the stuff got torn up. They worked so hard to get it fixed back. It was just a lot of heart and hard work. I’m so proud of them because that first week of school was real rough and they pulled it off.”
Now the pressure is on to “Three-peat”, Turner noted
VHS Cosmetology individual ribbon winners
Payton Gibson 1st Invisible Braid/Casual, 2nd 3-D Nail art (one nail)
Kelsie Webb 2nd Nail Art/Decals (one nail), 3rd 3-D Nail art (one nail)
Ashlyn Welshimer 2nd Invisible braid/casual, 3rd Long hairstyle/casual
Meredith Lovelace 2nd Invisible braid/formal
Sarah Cradic 3rd Sculpture Nail
Isabella Morris 1st Nail Art/decal (one nail), 1st Medium hairstyle/casual
Amber Burk 3rd Nail art/one nail
Summer Burk 1st Short Hairstyle/formal, 3rd Visible braid/casual
Molli Blankenship 1st 3-D Nail art/0ne nail, 2nd Invisible braid/formal, 2nd Visible braid/casual
Campbell Fleenor 1st Nail Art/Decals/one nail
Danielle Blackstock 2nd Medium Hairstyle/casual, 3rd Nail Art/decals/one nail, 3rd Anatomy Poster/skin, hair,nails ect
Jacie Begley 1st Cornrowing, 1st Creative hairstyle/casual, 1st Cobra braid/casual, 3rd Visible braid/casual
Rilynn Hicks 3rd Character Style
Madison Allen 1st Invisible braid/casual
Mallory Burton 1st Medium hairstyle/formal, 3rd Creative hairstyle/formal
Regan Lipe 2nd Medium Hairstyle/formal, 3rd Invisible Braid/casual
Lexus Noe 1st Short Hairstyle/formal
Alexis Albright 1st Long hairstyle/formal, 2nd Visible braid/casual
Kaitlyn Cheek 3rd Medium Hairstyle/casual
Amber Manis 3rd Medium Hairstyle/Casual
Karlinda Umbarger 2nd Visible Braid/casual
Haley Van Breman 1st Invisible Braid/formal
Alisha Lindsey 3rd Invisible Braid/casual
Jazlynn Hamilton 1st Short Hairstyle/formal, 2nd Nail Art/free hand, 2nd Anatomy Poster, 2nd Short Hairstyle/casual