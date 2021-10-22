Hawkins County Commissioner Raymond Jessee suggested during the Budget Committee Monday morning that commissioners consider reducing the county’s wheel tax by $20.
Based on Jessee’s figures, that proposed $20 wheel tax reduction would cost Hawkins County approximately $1.3 million in annual revenue.
At the outset of the wheel tax discussion during Monday’s Budget Committee meeting, Committee chairman Mike Herrell asked about the status of the impending federal COVID stimulus funding.
Finance director Eric Buchanan informed the committee that the county has received $5.5 million of the $11.1 million it was awarded.
Buchanan noted that there is documentation to prove that the county had $3.4 million in revenue lost due to COVID in 2020.
Under federal guidelines, Hawkins County is permitted to use that amount of the federal stimulus funds almost unrestricted.
Jessee then read a statement proposing $20 wheel tax decrease.
He noted that in 2017 the Hawkins County Commission approved a $40 wheel tax increase to address a $2 million revenue deficit in the 2017-18 county budget.
That increased the county’s wheel tax from $27 to $67. Taking into account the state fee, the 2017 $40 wheel tax increase set the cost of tagging a vehicle in Hawkins County at $96.
“In four years the county has accumulated more than $10 million in the undesignated fund balance,” Jessee said. “In the past two years there have been an increase in the monies received from the $40 wheel tax increase. Last year the county received approximately $2.6 million.”
Jessee added, “By reducing the wheel tax $20 the receipts would still be $1.3 million. This would show the taxpayers that we’re trying to reduce the wheel tax like we promised.”
Buchanan then interjected, “I want to caution the committee, if this is going in the direction that I think it’s going, there are guidelines in the federal money that make it illegal to reduce our tax revenue and supplement it with this money. This money doesn’t have the ability to replace local tax dollars.”
Jessee then stated that he only suggests lowering the wheel tax by $20. He doesn’t suggest using COVID stimulus funds for that purpose.
Commissioner Larry Clonce said if the county has extra money in the budget it should be used to fix our county roads.
“If you’ve got extra money and don’t know what to do with it, go over to Clinch and tell those people over there that you’ve got the extra money but you’re not going to fix their roads,” Clonce said. “They’ve got some over there absolutely — if you had a new car — you wouldn’t want to ride on. I had my truck and had to slow down. It’s just rough, and they don’t understand why we can’t fix them. I don’t either.”
Herrell said he agrees that the road problem should be addressed.
Herrell noted that Jessee wanted to present the wheel tax numbers in case the Budget Committee wants to discuss a $20 Wheel Tax reduction at a later date.