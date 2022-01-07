A puppy that was found in a drain pipe near Church Hill last month with a gunshot wound will have a second chance at a happy life thanks to an animal rescue in Connecticut
On Dec. 18 the Hawkins County Humane society was notified of a dog in a drain pipe on Tipton Lane that had been there for two days.
HCHS director Sandy Behnke said board member Sue Barkley and staff member Krista Posey responded to Tipton Lane where they “carefully worked to get the dog out of the drain pipe.”
The white German Shepherd appeared to be about four months also and was named “Mystique” by shelter staff.
“She was taken to the vet Rogersville Animal Hospital, and we were told that she was shot at close range were pellets had entered into her spine,” Behnke said. “She would be paralyzed. But she was so loving you would sit with her and she would pull herself up and just give you kisses. She had so much life in her. We wanted to save her.”
A friend who saw Mystique’s story on the HCHS Facebook page contacted the shelter about a rescue in Connecticut called “Perfect Imperfections” that works with dogs with special needs.
The Connecticut shelter owner agreed to take Mystique into her home with her other disabled pets, but the tricky part was getting Mystique there.
“Our board member Sue Barkley said ‘Get me gas money and I’ll drive her’, and that she did,” Behnke said. “The community donated money for her trip, as well as donations to this very special little girl. Mystique touched so many peoples’ hearts.”
Behnke added, “What did she do do wrong for someone to shoot her at very close range? She is just the sweetest dog.”
When Mystique was released from Rogersville Animal Hospital she and Barkley made the nearly 12 hour drive. Mystique sat in the passenger seat propped up on a doggy bed and looked out the windshield, smiling the whole time.
“Her head looking over the dashboard watching, fascinated by the big trucks passing by,” Behnke said. “When they reached the rescue they were greeted by (the rescue owner) and eight other dogs with issues from esophagus problems, blind dogs and others that were paralyzed. Mystique was so excited as they all accepted her into the pack.”
Behnke added, “Some of the dogs have to be fed in highchairs sitting up so they can digest their food. Mystique was put in a drag bag to protect her hind legs. She runs quite well with her front legs, but her back legs drag and would be further injured without the bag.”
Mystique wasn’t a big fan of the drag bag at first, but she was starting to get used to it. In time she will be fitted for a wheelchair.
Behnke said she knows Mystique is grateful to have been given so much love and care, and for a life filled with love.
“When they say it takes a village, that is so true, Behnke said. “Many came together to help this sweet girl who was most likely left for dead in that drain pipe. Mystique sure is grateful and so forgiving. We are receiving updates on her frequently. What a wonderful life she will have.”