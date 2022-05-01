Whether you are focusing on government at the national, state, county, or local level, the three main purposes are basically the same for all branches of government.
The three main purposes are: (1) maintain social order, (2) provide public services; and (3) provide security and defense. In other words, “The purpose of government is to provide for the public those services that they cannot provide for themselves.”
The Four main services the public cannot provide for themselves are law enforcement, education, fire protection, and emergency medical services. In Hancock County, public safety has been underfunded for years. I would like to discuss four aspects of public safety within Hancock County.
Emergency Communications and 9-1-1
This includes the Public Safety Answering Point, or 9-1-1 dispatch office, as well as all of the radio systems and equipment operated by emergency responders. This area is supervised by the 9-1-1 Director, who is appointed by the County Mayor. The current radio system relies on one repeater, located on Neumann’s Ridge, to cover the entire county. With this system, there are multiple areas of the county where emergency responders cannot talk to dispatch.
The current radio console and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems are also outdated. Thankfully, after many meetings with all of the First Responder agencies and the Mayor, the county is in the process of replacing and improving the radio and C.A.D. systems. The one thing that makes the 9-1-1 system work though is the dispatcher. There is only one dispatcher on duty in Hancock County to handle all of the duties in the dispatch center. These duties include; answering 9-1-1 calls and dispatching the appropriate agencies, working the radio system for Law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services, Fire, and Rescue Squad.
They also have to contact helicopter services for air transport to hospitals, get information for law enforcement on tags, driver’s license, and criminal checks, answer the business phones, check in visitors, and many more responsibilities. These dispatchers, the critical link between the public and emergency responders, are only paid $9.50 an hour without benefits. Needless to say, the turnover rate is very high for this high stress job with the lowest pay rate in East Tennessee.
The minimum required training for a dispatcher is 45 hours of public safety communications through an academy and 40 hours of on-the-job training. Multiple additional certifications are required for dispatching law enforcement and EMS agencies.
Fire Services
There are seven volunteer fire departments in Hancock County. Six are active and one is considered inactive. Each fire department is an independent district and relies solely on donations and fundraisers to provide operating costs. This includes the costs of heating the stations in the winter, electric, fuel for the trucks, and maintenance on the trucks and equipment. The county provides vehicle and workers compensation insurance for the volunteer fire departments. After being the recipient of a Community Development Block Grant in 2019, the six active departments all have fire engines that meet the National Fire Protection Association standard for a type 1 fire engine.
This means that they have all the equipment, water, and pump size to fight a residential fire. This also means that when the Insurance Services Office (I.S.O.) comes in to evaluate the fire departments, hopefully this year, that it will improve their Public Protection Classification and help reduce homeowners’ insurance costs. Currently in the county, only Sneedville and Treadway have been assessed by I.S.O. and received a PPC rating.
All of the training that is required to become a firefighter and maintain the certification has to be paid for by the departments or individual members. Luckily, there are two certified fire instructors in the county that provide the training for free. If not for this, the cost for the basic training would be around $1200 per firefighter. The minimum training is 80 hours of basic firefighting, Haz-Mat Awareness, Bloodborne Pathogens, Vanessa K Free, and EVOC, which totals 92 hours of training.
It is important to note that this minimum training does not meet the minimum job performance requirements (JPRS) for Firefighter I of NFPA 1001 Standard for Fire Fighter Professional Qualification. NFPA 1001 identifies the minimum (JPRs) for career and volunteer fire fighters whose duties are primarily structural in nature.
All of the firefighters volunteer their time and receive no financial compensation. According to the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, Hancock County is the only county in Tennessee that does not provide direct financial support to its volunteer fire departments.
Emergency Medical Services
The Hancock County Ambulance Service is located behind the Hospital on Main Street in Sneedville. The EMS service is supervised by the EMS Director, who is appointed by the County Mayor. EMS has 5 ambulances and 20 employees. Many of the employees work for other agencies and work for Hancock County part time. They provide both emergency and non-emergency transport services.
There are usually 2-3 ambulances on duty every day. The employees at the ambulance service are the lowest paid in the tri-county region and receive no benefits. They are not covered by workers compensation insurance. The turnover rate is very high in this department.
Sheriff’s Department and Corrections
The Sheriff’s department is responsible for all law enforcement with in the county, as well as, the corrections department that includes transportation, housing, feeding, and medical care of prisoners.
The Sheriff’s department has not had an increase in their budget in over 10 years. On the law enforcement side of the Sheriff’s department, the deputies are the lowest paid in the area and receive no benefits. The corrections officers, who have responsibility for the oversight of the prisoners, are also the lowest paid in the area and receive no benefits. None of the Sheriff’s department employees are covered by workers compensation insurance.
The Sheriff’s budget is also responsible to pay for all of the dispatchers positions after the 9-1-1 commission pays for about one-and-a-half dispatchers. Turnover is very high within the department. The Hancock County Sheriff pays to put candidates through the police academy at Walters State and after a year or two, they gain experience and move on to better paying departments in neighboring counties that offer benefits and retirement.
Putting a candidate through the academy costs the Sheriff’s department about $7000. This comes out of the Sheriff’s department budget and is not recovered when a Sheriff’s department employee resigns.
What does all this have to do with me?
When I call 9-1-1 someone answers and they send me the help I need. Well, if the County Mayor and the County Commission do not take public safety serious after years of neglect, you may not have someone answer your call. Please look at the attached pay and benefits and decide where you would rather work. The time may come where the 9-1-1 district, the Sheriff’s department, and the Ambulance service cannot find anyone that wants to work here.
All of these public safety positions are in high demand across the country and competition for qualified employees is fierce. The county needs to step up and offer competitive wages and benefits to its public safety employees so that we keep and gain quality employees to serve the citizens of the county. It is not that the county cannot afford to take care of its public safety employees, but rather chooses not to.
Budget hearings will be starting soon, so please, if you are concerned with public safety and want the best service provided for you when you need it, let your commissioners and Mayor know you support properly funded quality public safety.