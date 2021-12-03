A Hawkins County Red Cross leader deployed earlier this week to Knoxville in support of a large-scale apartment fire that displaced approximately 220 people.
Dawn Day, who resides in Hawkins County, is the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast TN. On Monday she deployed to Knoxville in response to a senior living apartment fire that occurred early Sunday morning.
The fire, which took place at Northgate Terrace, displaced around 220 people. This apartment complex serves as an independent living home, providing affordable housing for seniors.
The American Red Cross is providing shelter and support for evacuated residents. Day deployed to provide operational leadership, supporting mass care and sheltering efforts.
This will be Day’s seventh disaster deployment this year.
When asked what it was like to respond to a disaster so close to home, Day said, “No two disaster responses are alike, but it’s especially impactful to respond to a disaster in your own area. There’s a special kinship for fellow Tennesseans, and I want to do everything I can to support them.”
The American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee is based in Kingsport and serves Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union and Washington counties.
