SURGOINSVILLE — A Maynardville man who was observed to be driving erratically on US 11W Friday evening, June 5, 2020, ended up with a total of five charges against him after a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy pulled him over.
Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said that about 9:45 p.m., he observed a 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup heading east near Stoney Point Road in the number two lane.
“The vehicle then crossed the dotted line into lane one, directly in the path of another truck, nearly striking the vehicle,” Jones said. A traffic stop was made and Jones said he could detect a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle driven by Charles Kay Stevens, 65, of Prospect Road, Maynardville.
When asked why he failed to maintain his lane of traffic, Stevens said he “was on his phone while driving and wasn’t paying attention”.
When the deputy asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Stevens replied there was not.
After giving permission to search the vehicle, the man exited the vehicle and Jones performed a pat-down, locating in his left front pocket a bag that Stevens said contained “about 10 grams of marijuana”.
“I asked Mr. Stevens why he did not answer me truthfully before and he stated the marijuana was on him and not in the truck,” the report continues.
Jones recovered the bag, containing a green, leafy substance, that weighed in at approximately 12 grams.
When asked, Stevens said that he had smoked marijuana “at dinner time before driving”.
The driver agreed to a series of field sobriety tests, but said that he had “medical issues” with his right eye, and a “bad leg and could not walk or stand on one leg”.
When asked, he failed to repeat a series of letters of the alphabet correctly.
Stevens consented to a blood draw to determine the alcohol/drug content in his blood, if any, but was unable to provide proof of insurance on the vehicle.
He was transported to Hawkins Co. EMS Station #5 for a blood draw and then to the jail where he was charged with:
• Driving on divided roadways;
• Violation of state’s Financial Responsibility (insurance) law;
• Use of mobile phone while driving;
• Driving under the influence; and,
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
A June 8 arraignment date was set for Stevens in Sessions Court.
The vehicle was towed by Skelton’s Towing.
