TBI Investigating after Rogersville policeman shoots man who attempted to run over officers with his car

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening.
After a police pursuit, 40-year-old Jason Scott Angell allegedly accelerated his car towards officers, resulting in an officer firing shots and striking him.
According to a TBI press release, a Hawkins County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle that was traveling along Highway 66 in Rogersville cross the center line and nearly cause a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.
The driver was later identified as Angell.
When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, Angell failed to stop his vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. At this point, an officer with the Rogersville Police Department also responded to assist.
“The driver turned onto Highway 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road,” reads the release. “Information from the scene indicates that, as officers approached the car, the driver accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking him.”
Angell was was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information” reads the release. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.”
As of 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, the TBI reported that Angell remained hospitalized.
About TBI
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.
As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.