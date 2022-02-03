According to a report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Carpenter, 31, of Kingsport was hospitalized on Jan. 27 after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11-W in Church Hill at the Silver Lake.
The THP reported that Carpenter was walking across 11-W from Silver Lake Road that evening when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4runner driven by Kyle Nanney, 26, of Bristol, Tenn.
Carpenter was transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center via Hawkins County EMS where he was stabilized and flown to the Johnson City Medical Center.
According to first responders, although Carpenter has a Kingsport address he also resides in Church Hill which is his home town. First responders believe he was walking home from McDonald's at the time of the accident because he was carrying a McDonald's drink.
As of Wednesday he remained at JCMC but no information was available about his condition.
The THP indicated in its report that no charges were filed against Nanney.