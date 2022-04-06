The May 3 county primary is just the first of three elections in 2022, with several federal, state and county and municipal races still to be resolved on Aug. 4 and Nov. 8.
The deadline to qualify for the Aug. 4 state primary, as well as the Rogersville City School Board of Education, was Thursday.
Due the General Assembly’s decision last year to make pubic school board elections partisan, the Rogersville City School’s Nov. 8 general election will be preceded by an Aug. 4 primary.
The seats currently held by Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent are up for re-election, and as of April 1 those three had each filed for re-election with no opposition.
Other primary races on the Aug. 4 primary are the Congressional seat held by Diana Harshbarger; District 3 House seat held by Scotty Campbell; District 9 House seat held by Gary Hicks; and the state executive committee man and woman seats.
As for Hawkins County general elections races that will be on the ballot Aug. 4, here’s a list of those contested races.
The winner of the seven-way GOP county mayor primary will be opposed by Independent David Bailey.
There are two county commission seats available in each of the seven districts. District 1 GOP incumbent Syble Vaughan Trent will be challenged by Republican John Gibson and Independent Mindy Fleishour.
Incumbent GOP District 2 commissioners Jeff Barrett and Tom Kern will be opposed by Democrat George Salaita.
The winner of the District 4 Board of Education primary between Hannah Winegar and Monique Whorton will be opposed by incumbent Independent Tecky Hicks.
Incumbent Democrat District 7 BOE member Judy Trent will be challenged by Republican Alina Gorlova.
Republican property assessor candidate Michael Gillespie is expected to be challenged by write-in candidate Chuck Smith.
Key dates for the Aug. 4 election
Qualifying deadline April 7 at noon.
Withdrawal deadline April 14 at noon.
Voter registration deadline Tuesday, July 5.
Early voting July 15-30.
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline July 28.
Looking ahead to Nov. 8 elections
Aside for the aforementioned state and federal elections this year, every municipality will have elections on Nov. 8 as well.
Three Rogersville City School Board of Education seats will be elected.
Surgoinsville will elect the mayoral seat currently held by Merrell Graham, as well as the three alderman seats held by John Sandidge, Matthew Somers and James “Tim” Hoss.
Mount Carmel will elect three alderman seats currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James Gilliam.
Church Hill will elect three alderman seats currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.
Bulls Gap will elect the mayoral seat held by Betsy Shipley, and two alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn Snelson Jr.
Bean Station, which extends a small distance into Hawkins County, will elect the mayoral seat held by Ben Waller, and alderman seats held by Eddie Douglas and Mickey Ankrom.
Important dates for the Nov. 8 election
First Day to Pick Up Petitions: Monday, June 20
Qualifying Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 18, Noon
Withdrawal Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 25, Noon
Voter Registration Deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Early Voting: Wednesday, October 19 – Thursday, Nov. 3
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 1