With a week of early voting still remaining before the May 3 Hawkins County primary elections, the seven Republican mayoral candidates will have another opportunity Thursday evening to earn more votes.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Firemen’s Association will host the second of its two mayoral candidate forums Thursday evening at Volunteer High School.
Based on early voting totals as of the close of polls Thursday evening, most voters hadn’t yet cast their ballot. Polls were closed over the weekend for Good Friday and Easter, and reopened Monday. Early voting ends April 28.
As of last Thursday evening a total of 563 votes had been cast in the first two days of early voting including 302 in Rogersville and 164 in Church Hill. Another 97 were cast either by mail, nursing home or military.
Of those who had voted as of the end of Thursday, 18 were Democrat and 545 were Republican.
Last Thursday, April 14 more than one hundred people attended the “Meet the Candidates for Hawkins County Mayor Forum” at Cherokee High School. Seven Republican candidates and one Independent answered questions from the audience.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will conduct a second “Meet the Candidates for Hawkins County Mayor” Thursday, April 21 at Volunteer High School Little Theater in Church Hill.
The eight candidates for Mayor will again field questions from the audience and questions developed by the Fireman’s Association.
The public is invited to attend, and each attendee will receive a printed program that includes a biography of each candidate.
The event begins with a meet and greet the candidates session at 6:30 p.m. and the forum opens at 7 p.m. with each candidate presenting his/her vision for the future.
The Volunteer High School Student Government and Junior ROTC organizations will participate in the opening ceremonies.
For more information about Thursday’s candidate forum or the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email hcvfa@earthlink.net