A Church Hill woman was arraigned last week in Hawkins County Sessions court on DUI and meth possession charges in connection with a head-on collision that occurred on Goshen Valley Road on Jan. 31.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good stated in his report that on Jan. 31 shortly after 6 a.m. a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Amber Nicole Arnold crossed the double center line and collided head-on with a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north.
Both drivers were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Good stated in his report that Arnold had slurred speech and constricted pupils.
Arnold, 24, 170 California Avenue, Church Hill, stated she hadn’t slept since the previous night and she’d fallen asleep, causing the crash, Good reported. Arnold further stated she would test positive for meth, Suboxone and marijuana.
At the time of the crash Arnold’s license was suspended for failure to pay fines. A small amount of meth an a set of scales were found on her person, Good reported.
Arnold was charged with possession of meth, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.
Due to multiple probation violations she was being held without bond pending her next Sessions Court appearance on June 6.