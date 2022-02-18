After bids for the proposed gymnasium at Church Hill’s new Holliston Mills Park came back nearly twice as high as the projected pre-COVID estimates, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to pursue other options.
Grant Management Consultant Evan Sanders of Community Development Partners addressed the board at its Feb. 15 meeting and advised that, since the town received a state grant for this project, the town should pursue another avenue to use the remainder of the grant money. If the town simply returned the unused portion of the grant back to state coffers, Church Hill could possibly be overlooked for future grants.
Though the BMA had originally budgeted around $1 million for the gym, the lowest of several bids came back in December of 2021 at around $2 million.
About the park
The new 65-acre Church Hill park was originally expected to include a gym, ball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, and maybe even a campground.
The property is bordered by the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Holston River, and Holliston Mills Road.
Phase 1 of the project included construction of a public crossing over the railroad into the park property. This process took longer than expected and encountered several delays.
Phase 2 was set to include construction of the gymnasium and parking lot.
Church Hill purchased the property in 2015, and was awarded a $500,000 state parks grant in 2016 for completion of the access road and first gym. This grant included a $500,000 match from the town for a total of $1 million to work with.
“You can’t just walk away”
Sanders told the BMA that the state allows a two-year contract time on grants such as this one. That two years was originally supposed to have expired, but the state gave the town some extra time and issued a new contract because of the delays in constructing the railroad crossing.
However, now that the gymnasium bids have come back far higher than what the grant will pay for, the town must decide how to proceed.
Sanders noted that the state would allow the town to simply make up the difference and move forward with the $2 million gym, but this would require $1million local dollars (in addition to the $500,000 match already included in the grant).
They can also choose to return the remaining grant money, but Sanders noted that this option would “put the town in a position where you can’t get future grants until you take care of the improvements that you originally proposed [but now] at 100 percent your own cost.”
He added, “That’s a pretty hard knock.”
He noted that the state has also offered to allow Church Hill to keep the remaining grant money (around $930,000 is left) and simply change the scope of the gymnasium project to something similar that is more affordable. This would just require the town to submit a new proposal request.
“My concern is that this funding agency is very specific in their requirements in what you can and can’t do,” Sanders said. “Once you spend their money–and some of it has already been spent–you can’t just say ‘I want to walk away from [the project].’ They want to make sure something is done to fulfill the original scope of the project.”
He added, “This is something I have not had them do before, but they really are trying to help work things through.”
Some of the options Sanders suggested the town choose from included a picnic pavilion or playground.
He noted that the state funding agency (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) offers some of the best grant opportunities for municipalities.
“You want to be in the game for future potential phases of development, so it is important to make sure that you are jumping through the hoops they want us to on the existing project,” Sanders told the board.
In the end, the board voted unanimously to accept the state’s offer to change the scope of the project.
As a result, the state will issue the town a new contract for a new two-year period to spend the remainder of the grant.
Sanders noted that the town needs to pick their new project on which to spend the remainder of the grant “as soon as possible.”
“It’s exciting that we can go in a different direction,” Mayor Dennis Deal told the board. “We can take baby steps in the first phase–access road, restrooms, parking.”
Church Hill pulls out of joint recreation
The main use of the gym was originally proposed for sports leagues within the Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Joint Recreation Board. Currently those leagues use county school facilities for indoor sports.
However, the Holliston Mills park was cited as a major reason why the Church Hill BMA voted in January to pull out of the Joint Recreation Board without much prior warning discussion.
Church Hill will officially leave the board in January of 2023.
At the January meeting, Vice Mayor Michael Bell’s motion noted only that the decision was made because of “where the city is headed with our new park (at Holliston Mills) and as far us being able to make our own decisions. Just the city itself.”
The decision has been highly controversial, and both the Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville Mayors and Joint Recreation chairman have been outspokenly against the move.
However, the Mayors of all three towns told the Review that, whatever happens with the Joint Recreation board, children from all three municipalities will still still be welcomed into each town’s recreation programs.