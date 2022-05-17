The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred last week at the Phipps Bend campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in which a tools valued at $1,700 were stolen.
TCAT instructor Woody Hechmer told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that between 9:30 p.m. on May 12 and 8:30 a.m. on May 13 someone broke inot an out-building and took several items including:
Two welding vices valued at $900.
Two Dewalt grinders valued at $100.
A Metabo 16 inch grinder valued at $200.
A Milwaukee grinder valued at $100.
A propane bottle valued at $300.
HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks stated in his report that he observed marks on the door where someone had apparently forced entry into the building, as well as a sledge hammer leaning against the back of the out-building.
Hechmer stated that the sledge hammer stays inside the shop and had no reason to be outside.
Damage to the door was reported at $400.
There was also a cart pushed to the bottom of the hill which usually stays in the out-building.
Hechmer suggested that the culprits might be former students, and at the time the report was being written Shanks hadn’t yet viewed video surveillance footage from that night.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the HCSO at 423-272-4848 or after hours call 423-272-7121.