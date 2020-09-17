Letter to the Editor: "Love Thug" reflects on the July 11 protests

I had been thinking it was too late to be commenting on the July 11 Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest that occurred in Rogersville, but can’t help but make comparisons now with the recent happenings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
I am one of the “Love Thugs” – the “blue haired grannies” that descended on Rogersville to participate in that July 11 event dressed in our pink “Love Wins” T-shirts and asking for Liberty and Justice for All, and armed with our ukuleles, peace and love songs.
We were so pleased and proud of the New Panther Initiative members from the Tri-Cities that organized the protest. Their commitment to non-violence, their heartfelt messages and patience with the hate speech being directed at them and other peaceful protesters from the counter-protest side was truly admirable.
We were also pleased and proud of the Hawkins County and Rogersville City law enforcement officers, and many others keeping the peace. Kudos to law enforcement for coordinating with NPI and organizing the event in a way that prevented violent confrontations and gave both protesters and counter-protesters opportunity to air their grievances.
Due to their diligence, the event was a great success in our estimation, achieving our goal of community dialogue on race relations. Kenosha police and government officials would have done well to follow Rogersville’s example. Peace and Love wins.
Yours truly, Linda Orth
Care NET Community Conservation Committee of TN Sierra Club (visit us on Facebook)