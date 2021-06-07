Hawkins County District One Constable William “Bill” Davis Creasy was recently indicted and arrested following a joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd District Attorney General’s Office.
Creasy is accused of keeping controlled substances that he had taken off of people during traffic stops and was using the drugs to train K-9 drug detection dogs.
The indictment explains that one must first secure a license from the director of the Board of Pharmacy in order to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of training drug detection dogs. Creasy had not obtained such licensure.
A Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments on June 1 charging Creasy, 67, with one count of official misconduct, which is a Class E felony and punishable by 1 to 2 years upon conviction.
He was also charged with one count each of misdemeanor casual exchange, simple possession, and possession of a controlled substance without a license.
“We received information from a law enforcement officer in Hawkins County who had some concerns about conversations that he had had with the Constable concerning the training of dogs, taking drugs from people and not charging them, and keeping [the drugs] for training purposes,” District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review.
The officer who reported the conversations with Creasy was identified in the Grand Jury indictment as a Mount Carmel Police Officer.
When the officer’s report came to Armstrong’s attention, he immediately asked the TBI to open an investigation.
On May 12, the TBI used a warrant to search Creasy’s property. According to the indictments, agents recovered an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and two capsules of Gabapentin, which is a schedule V controlled substance.
Armstrong has also explained in published reports that Creasy had a website where he advertised himself as a dog trainer.
“We believe he was improperly using his office to further his business,” Armstrong said in published reports.
According to the indictment, Creasy was charged with official misconduct as he committed “an unauthorized exercise of official power and acting with intent to obtain benefit.”
Creasy also took to Facebook on May 14, just two days after the TBI searched his home, and posted the following message:
“Be very careful who you call a friend or try to help. There are some snakes among us, even wearing ‘Blue’. Taking time out of your day to try to help someone, and then they rat you out over little stuff just to make a name for themselves. Warning. Beware of wannabe dog handlers.”
On June 2, Creasy was booked into the Hawkins County Jail and released on a $3,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 11.
Armstrong told the Review that Creasy is currently still working as Constable and is legally able to do so unless he is convicted on the official misconduct charge or “if it becomes appropriate to file an ouster suit.”
He further noted that nothing can be done with the individuals from whom Creasy obtained the drugs during traffic stops unless the D.A.’s office is able to identify them.
“Creasy did not share specifics as to which individuals or when he took those drugs,” Armstrong said. “If we’re able to identify them, we’ll have to look at the circumstances that determine whether there’s anything to do with them at all.”
Creasy arrested in 2019
Creasy was actually named in Hawkins County grand jury indictment once before, though he took a plea deal and was later deemed eligible to run for the office of Constable again.
As the Review previously reported, Creasy was elected District 1 constable in August of 2018 to represent the Allandale and Mount Carmel communities and was scheduled to officially take office on Sept. 1 of that year.
However, on Aug. 15, 2018, Creasy conducted a traffic stop with blue lights on a man who resides in his neighborhood.
As a result, a Hawkins County grand jury indicted him on charges of official misconduct and official oppression in February of 2019. Both of which are Class E felonies punishable by one to two years.
In April of 2019, Creasy resigned from his position as constable. In June of 2019, the County Commission then appointed Ryan Christian to fill the position until the next county general election in 2020.
Whoever won the race in that election would have only served the remainder of Creasy’s term, which would have ended on August 31, 2022.
On Aug. 30 of 2019, Creasy appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court, where he pleaded guilty to the reduced Class A misdemeanor charges of attempted official oppression and attempted official misconduct.
He was granted judicial diversion by Judge John Dugger, which meant that, when Creasy completed the terms of probation on Aug. 30, 2020, his record was expunged.
Armstrong told the Review in August of 2020 that a condition of the plea agreement was that Creasy resign from office for the remainder of what would have been his term (ending in 2022).
“There was nothing that would have kept him from re-running at the end of this term in 2022 for that office again if he chose to,” Armstrong added at the time.
Though no candidate qualified to have their name appear on the ballot, Creasy and Christian later qualified as write-ins.
Creasy won the close race with 72 votes as opposed to Christian’s 71.
However, Armstrong subsequently filed a motion alleging that Creasy violated the plea deal he took in September of 2019 to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors by running for the office in the same term from which he was forced to resign.
At the hearing in Criminal court in August 2020, Creasy’s attorney, Rick Spivey made the case for Creasy’s eligibility to be re-elected as Constable, saying, “there was no agreement that he wouldn’t be constable again. There was only an agreement he would resign as constable. He did. The four corners of that document are all that matters. They can assume or allege whatever they choose. He has the right to hold public office. The citizens elected him.”
In the end, Judge Dugger denied Armstrong’s motion and ruled that Creasy had not violated the plea agreement by running for office.