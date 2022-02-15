Mount Carmel Elementary School second graders have been learning about different cultures and what different cultures can teach us.
They ended their unit of study with an Appalachian Culture Day.
They learned about the Appalachian culture with music, food, instruments, clothing, games, and Davy Crockett.
The students also had some very special presenters, such as their own SRO, Officer Davis as Davy Crockett, the Glass Family demonstrated clogging and their music teacher, Christa Wenger taught them about Appalachian music and instruments.
They had a yummy apple butter biscuit breakfast thanks to Mrs. Denisa and the cafeteria staff. Students never knew learning could be this much fun.