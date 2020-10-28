At their Oct. 26 meeting, the Hawkins County Commission voted against the school system’s request for a $9.6 million bond to complete energy-efficiency upgrades at both main high schools.
The main disagreement cited by commissioners was the fact that the school system wasn’t planning to put the project out for bid before awarding the contract to Trane.
However, TRANE representative Cathy Cox explained that this project “is not your traditional ‘design, bid , build’ that we’re all so engrained in.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson also explained again that the school system looked at bids that numerous other school systems had received for the same kind of project before pursuing work with Trane.
After the topic fared poorly with the Budget Committee in September, Commissioners, School Board and community members were invited to a ‘job walk,’ at both high schools where participants view the deteriorated duct board in the HVAC systems.
The project seemed to have gained more favor, as the Budget Committee voted 4-1 at their October meeting to present the bond request before the full commission.
Hixson told the Commission that he and the Board of Education will “go back to the drawing board and readdress this.” The next BOE meeting is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Background
The bulk of the project will require switching over to LED lighting system-wide and replacing the HVAC systems at both main high schools, which have 40-year-old duct board that has deteriorated to the point that gaping holes can be seem in it.
In order to pay for the entire project, the BOE could borrow up to $5 million from the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) at an interest rate of .5%, which would be repaid through the energy savings the system will receive at the completion of the project.
The Commission also had to vote to allow the system to apply for this loan. This resolution passed with a 13-6 vote with two commissioners absent.
Trane guarantees the energy savings from its projects, but they cannot measure the current energy lost from the worn-out ductwork in the high schools, so they would not predict or guarantee the specific amount saved from replacing the ductwork.
As the bond resolution stated, the bond was not to exceed $9.6 million. This would have financed about 2/3 of the project, with the other 1/3 coming from the EESI loan.
Maybe no tax increase after all
Cumberland Securities bond adviser Chris Bessler told the Budget Committee at their Sept. 21 meeting that the county might want to consider raising the property tax rate by 5 cents beginning in 2021-22 to cover bond payments for the next 20 years, which will be about $640,000 annually.
However, several members of the committee were outspokenly against this tax increase. Thus, Bessler presented a graph at the October budget committee meeting (this can be seen accompanying this article) that outlined the estimated Education fund balance in various scenarios—with no tax increase, with a two-cent increase and with a five-cent increase.
Hixson told the committee in October that they could technically pay for the project with no tax increase; however, this would deplete the education debt service fund by 2036. That fund currently has $9 million.
Bessler also noted that the county could “wait a couple years” before revisiting the idea of a tax increase.
Both Bessler and Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securities reiterated several times that interest rates right now are the lowest they’ve been in 40-50 years.
Gibson also noted that the numbers shown on the projection chart assume that the county would not take on any more debt without a tax increase.
“This is a new low for Hawkins County”
Both Commissioners Danny Alvis and Charles Housewright extensively questioned Hixson on Monday about the decision not to bid out the project.
Hixson explained that under TCA Code 49-2-203, the system is not required to advertise for bids on this project. The school system also looked at bids that numerous other school systems had received for the same kind of project before pursuing work with Trane.
“Because of the cooperative purchasing afforded to us under energy projects such as this one, once one is bid out in the state that is similar, we can piggyback those bids and make sure that we’re getting the best use of the dollar,” Hixson said.
He also later explained, “that bid process is lengthy and doesn’t always lead to the cheaper cost savings.”
Alvis went on to ask about the $135,000 charge the system would incur should they choose not to use Trane for the energy project. Hixson explained that the charge would pay Trane representatives for the labor required to study the project and complete a cost analysis, which has already been done.
If the school system chooses Trane to complete the project, they would not be charged for the project analysis.
Alvis also asked Hixson about a ‘lobbyist’ from Trane who he said has been calling commissioners. Commission Chairman Rick Brewer also brought up this issue at the budget committee meeting.
“This is a new low for Hawkins County, to have a lobbyist call to sell the product,” Alvis told Hixson.
“That was not instigated by Hawkins County,” Hixson said. “I can tell you flat-out, we were not aware of that. Any insinuation that we WERE doing that is blatantly incorrect.”
“Are you aware that some of your inner circle is going to benefit from this also?” Alvis asked.
“There is nobody in my organization that is going to benefit one iota from this deal,” Hixson added. “We sought [Trane] out—they did not seek us out. We sought them out because we started an energy project to replace our lighting that generated $300,000 of savings a year, which allows us to go for EESI to help fund 1/3 of what this project that has been lingering for 10 plus years is going to cost us.”
“We’re going to have to put a stop to all this spending—big time,” Alvis said.
“With all due respect, when we have to do upgrades, we’re going to try to find a way to do so utilizing savings and as cheaply as we can,” Hixson replied. “The fact of the matter is, we have a need that needs to be rectified, and this is the best way we feel we can accomplish that need in the shortest amount of time.”
“The project needs to be bid out”
Hixson explained that several Commissioners have insinuated that Trane and the school system needed to be more transparent with how the money would be spent.
Thus, the school system authorized Trane to receive bids for everything not covered by the EESI loan.
“We do have a plan for them to seek bids for everything not covered by that $5 million,” Hixson said. “That may drive down the cost of some of that remaining $9.6 million.”
Housewright then extensively questioned Hixson about the exact monetary breakdown of each part of the energy project, adding up for the commission what he estimated each specific aspect should cost based on his research.
“I don’t understand this kind of money being spent from all the taxpayers,” Housewright said. “To me, it would be wise to get two or three estimates.”
“Commissioner Housewright has done his homework, and, even if you double the figures he’s given you, there’s a tremendous savings if we bid this whole project out,” Brewer later noted.
Hixson explained again that the school system looked at bids that numerous other school systems had received for the same kind of project before pursuing work with Trane.
“The fact of the matter is that this WAS bid,” Hixson replied. “Using prior bids and prior jobs of like is fully within the law and saves a bunch of time and potentially dollars in the long-run because this (cost) is including engineering, architect fees, mechanical and electrical work all rolled into one. It also includes all the masonry, and the updated ductwork and switchgear.”
“That was money well spent”
Hixson also noted that, even if the system had put the project out for bid initially (instead of looking at bids received from other systems for the same project), they still would have had to pay for a study of the buildings to determine what work was even needed.
“I will say that the $135,000 for the energy study was money well spent,” Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securitues told the Commission, noting that he represents the county and was not making the statement on behalf of Trane. “Not only did that study allow us to get here today, but it allowed the school system to leverage that information to submit to the state to qualify the county for the EESI loan.”
He also noted that he has worked with between 15 to 20 energy performance contracts in just the last five to six years with several different energy firms.
“All of them are done the way this proposed contract is being done,” he said.
Cox also told the Commission that Trane has performed similar projects for Blount, Jefferson, Grainger and Claiborne Counties and encouraged them to contact representatives of these schools.
What about the turf?
Both Commissioners Mike Herrell and Hannah Speaks also brought up the fact that the commission voted in favor of the school system’s $1.25 million purchase for artificial turf at both main high schools.
“I get that this is a lot more money, but I just don’t see how any Commissioner that voted ‘yes’ for turf can turn around and vote ‘no’ for this,” Speaks said. “A Commissioner stood up and said we were looking at the athletes that were here that night and telling them they don’t matter (by voting ‘no’ for turf). Well, what you’re going to do is tell these 10,000 (students who graduate within the 25 years the new HVAC system will last) …that they don’t matter.”
“’Bid’ makes chills run down my spine”
“I’ve been in this county a day or two, and I’ve been in the school system,” Commissioner Bob Edens added. “I have seen things bid in this county that has cost us more money. We also need to remember, when the schools were built, how much more it cost us because we kept delaying what we had to do—it cost millions and millions because of that.”
He noted that the county could potentially save money by going ahead with the project now.
“The word ‘bid’ runs cold chills down my spine because we’ve bid stuff out, and it was junk,” He added.
In the end, 10 commissioners voted ‘yes’, nine commissioners voted ‘no’ and two were absent. Thus, the resolution failed due to a lack of majority.