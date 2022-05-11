The Hawkins County Board of Education approved tenure for 16 teachers during Thursday’s meeting.
Those teachers were invited to the podium to be awarded a certificate, and after the certificates were awarded a group photo was taken.
Board members then personally congratulated each of the teachers with a handshake.
Newly tenured teachers
Angela Mauk — Bulls Gap School
Whitney Turnmire — Carter’s Valley Elem. School
Amy Jeffers — Cherokee High School
Cynthia King — Cherokee High School
Willard Lamb — Cherokee High School
Angelia Shanks — Cherokee High School
Ashley Wilson — Cherokee High School
Claire Bass — Church Hill Elementary School
Katherine (Katie) Brown — Church Hill Elementary School
Charles Brian Shaver — Church Hill Middle School
Abigail Daniels — Surgoinsville Elementary School
Joshua Castle — Volunteer High School
Michael Castle — Volunteer High School
Caroline Laek — Volunteer High School
Ashley Steffey — Volunteer High School
Josh Wenger — Volunteer High School
What is Tenure?
Tenure is designed to ensure due process on discipline or dismissal. Tenured teachers are not at-risk for non-renewal, and they can only be dismissed for cause.
Teachers become eligible for tenure under the following conditions: after completing a probationary period of five school years; after receiving summative evaluations of 4s and 5s during the previous two years of the probationary period; and by when they are re-hired by the Director of Schools after the five year probationary period ends.
Once eligible, state law requires that the Director of Schools either recommends the teacher for tenure to the local BOE, or not re-hire the teacher.
If a teacher is recommended for tenure, the BOE must vote to either grant or deny tenure. If tenure is not granted, the teacher cannot be continue to be employed in that district.