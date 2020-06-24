SNEEDVILLE — Jodi M. Delph, age 38, of Sneedville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hancock County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father Dennis Delph; and grandparents Ervin and Magdaline Delph.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jamie Elliott; mother, Phyllis Delph; grandmother, Mattie Mills; brother, Jason (Shauna) Delph; niece, Shonda Delph; nephews, Shawn and Nason Delph; and great-niece and nephew, Brynna and Braxlee Holt whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hancock County Home Health.
The family received friends on Tuesday, June 23, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., June 24, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating. Special music was provided by the Collins Trio.
Interment followed in Delph Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jason (Dwayne) Delph, Dan Seals, Shawn Delph, Joey Ramey, Derrick Crider, and Branson Holt. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Nason Delph and Braxlee Holt.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville.
