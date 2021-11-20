The best way to protect your finances in times of trouble is through pre-planning.
Disasters, whether in the form of storms, family crises or a larger economic issue, tend to arrive without warning. Making the right choices before there’s an emergency can limit disruptions, help lower stress and give you a smoother pathway forward. Here are some planning strategies to help emergency-proof your checkbook.
Create an Emergency Fund
Economies, by nature, are prone to booms and busts. Unfortunately, they will always be subject to downturns. We also can be impacted by sudden outside forces, like the banking crisis of 2008 or the pandemic of 2020.
An important protection against financial hardship involves saving money to help bridge these cycles. The total amount varies depending on your costs, but a good rule of thumb for emergency funds is three to six months worth of expenses.
Evaluate Your Finances
Pay close attention to your general savings, investments, income and debt. These financial markers can make all of the difference in navigating through a sudden problem. If you feel like there’s room for improvement, create a budget that takes into account how much you’re making against what you are paying out through bills.
Find places to cut costs before it’s a requirement, and those choices become more easily made.
Organize Your Documents
The impact of a natural disaster or family emergency can be unbearable; it gets worse still if disorganization creates new stress points as you try to move on. Organize important documents now, so you know just where to find them.
Consider putting documents that are more difficult to replace — along with collectibles and other heirlooms — in a safety-deposit box. Keep things like passports and living wills with you, since you might not have immediate access to the deposit box.
Improve Your Credit Score
Lenders always favor the healthiest borrowers, and that’s particularly true during difficult times. The higher your credit score, the better rates and terms you’ll earn.
If you can’t establish the recommended three- to six-month emergency fund, or if the fund simply runs out during your emergency, you might need access to credit until you can emerge from an uncertain period.
Review Your Insurance
An essential part of any emergency planning, insurance coverage can create an umbrella of protection against difficult financial situations. If you don’t have the right kind or amount, however, insurance can just as easily become another issue as you try to right your financial ship.
Look into plans that will be of specific help during an emergency, like disability insurance to help replace lost income.