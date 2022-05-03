Approval of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act last week is expected to inject additional funding into both the Hawkins County School system and Rogersville City School.
On Friday Gov. Bill Lee released the following statement on the approvla of TISA, which he described as the most substantive reform to education funding in more than 30 years.
“Today is a tremendous day for Tennessee students,” Gov. Lee said. “After months of engagement with thousands of Tennesseans, our state will have a new, innovative K-12 funding formula that improves public education by putting kids first. I commend the General Assembly for their partnership and desire to move Tennessee public education to a new frontier.”
Starting in the 2023-24 school year, the TISA would invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which would include an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion.
“Thanks to input from thousands of Tennesseans over the past several months, our state is in a position to update how we fund public education for the first time in over 30 years and put the focus where it belongs — on students,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
To learn more about student-based funding and the TISA Act, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website at: https://www.tn.gov/education/tnedufunding.html
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson reacts to TISA approval:
“The majority of school systems do benefit from the new State funding model, and Hawkins County is one of them. The initial projections show that Hawkins County will see increases under the “weights” section of TISA.
These weights were established to assist systems in meeting increased services for certain student populations and associated programs. For example, Special Education will receive weighted amounts in addition to base funding to accommodate or offset the increased services necessary to meet Individual Education Program (IEP) needs.
Other weighted areas include those targeted for Economically Disadvantaged students, Concentrated Poverty students, and Small and Sparse communities. While our base funding remains fairly flat compared to current funding through BEP, due to the weighted areas, we will see nearly a $5 million increase.
Career and Technology Education (CTE) will move from a grant-funded provision to a direct amount added to our base funding on a per student allocation. TISA will greatly support our efforts to grow CTE. TISA attempts to offset the impact of services needed above and beyond the regular school day as well. TISA will provide additional direct funding for Kindergarten through third grade Literacy, fourth grade tutoring, and Post Secondary Assessments (ACT).
These additional amounts will help offset some of our summer programming, tutoring, and testing requirements. Overall, we are pleased with the efforts of our legislators, specifically, our local representative Gary Hicks, who consistently asked for input and feedback from those of us in the schools when making recommendations and changes to the TISA funding model.
We are still a bit concerned with the local match amounts in the future. The projections account for fiscal years 2024-2030, and demonstrate a reduction in local contributions, but this is predicated on a reduction of 1.8% in student enrollment. Our projections show we will be growing slightly in Hawkins County student enrollment. We will see how this plays out over time.”
Rogersville City School Director Edwin Jarnagin reacts to TISA approval:
“Since TISA does not begin until the 2023-2024 school year, I am a little hesitant to comment on the estimates. Once I see what the actual additional revenue is for Rogersville City School, I will be better equipped to determine the impact.
I am hopeful and confident we will receive the additional funds they have projected. Salary scales need to be updated at RCS. TISA could help the employees, student academic needs, and help with much needed facility upgrades. Once we receive the funding, we will evaluate our needs and plan accordingly.
As of Friday RCS does not have the amount of additional revenue we should receive of the appropriated $124,680,000 from this year’s legislative session. These monies are to be used in the salary component. I anxiously await seeing if RCS’s revenues increase for this year’s budget.”