The First Utility District is expected to apply for a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help cover the cost of increasing water intake capacity for Cardinal Glass in Church Hill.
The Hawkins County Industrial Board has been working with its industrial recruiter NETWORK, as well as the First Tennessee Development District to looking for grant funding to extend bigger water lines to Cardinal Glass.
In June AGC Inc. announced the $450 million sale of its North American glass manufacturing operations to the Minnesota-based Cardinal Glass. The former AGC plant in Church Hill on AFG Road was included in that deal, as well as an AGC plant in Abingdon, Va.
Cardinal has expressed interest in improvement and growth investments at the Church Hill plant, and increasing water supply will be a big part of that plan.
The plant currently draws water out of the Holston River, but Cardinal has indicated it would like to do away with its water intake system.
There is also a limited supply of water for Phipps Bend due to the size of the Surgoinsville Utility District water line going into the plant.
The IDB is hoping to piggy back on the Cardinal project and extend a new First Utility District (FUD) water line to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park as well. It’s hoped that by increasing Phipps Bend’s water capacity that would open up industrial property to more potential buyers.
IDB member Patrick Lund told the IDB last week that a preliminary engineering study indicates there’s adequate water supply for Cardinal on Highway 11-W, which means which means they need to run a water line from the four-lane to Cardinal’s water meter.
“The bridge is under design and getting ready to be released for bid this spring,” Lund said. “First Utility already has the engineer design for a new water crossing for this bigger line to serve Cardinal Glass, so everything is falling into place there.”
The engineering report also indicates how much additional water capacity First Utility District could potentially supply to Phipps Bend.
Lund suggested that information could be used as a recruiting tool for new industry, and the new water line extended to Phipps Bend when needed.
Ronnie Price from NETWORK reported to the IDB last week that he met with Cardinal Glass and Ken Rhea from the First Tennessee Development District to talk about potential grant funding for the water line upgrade project.
“We were on a tight deadline because the pre-application has to be in Dec. 3, but it looks like we’re going to apply for it through he First Utility District for a $500,000 ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant,” Price old the IDB. “The rough (cost) estimate is between $800,000 and $850,000, and Cardinal has agreed that they would pay the match. The state ranks them in Nashville, and then they go to Washington, and the ones that are successful, they ask for a final application. This is just the pre-application — a one or two page engineering report and a letter from the company. Hopefully it will be approved.”
Cardinal has also indicated it would like to connect to the Church Hill sewer system rather than upgrade the plant’s aging wastewater treatment plant. Price said there are options for grant funding for that project as well.
IDB chairman Larry Elkins told the board last week Cardinal’s leadership has indicated to him they’re excited about being in Hawkins County.
“We’re looking for great things from them,” Elkins said. “Any way we can help them we’re going to try because they’re employing a lot of people, adding employees — more than we had really anticipated. It’s been a great move so far.”