A Rogersville woman was charged with felony reckless endangerment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor DUI, and drug possession among other charges as a result of traffic stop early Sunday morning with children ages 12 and 14 in the vehicle.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that the 12-year-old was found in possession of marijuana, and the 14-year-old admitted to drinking with the driver, Ashley Jean Mathis, 31, 2013 Brown Drive, Rogersville.
Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday Winter stopped a 2005 Scion driven by Mathis for having a tail light out on Highway 11-W in Rogersville.
A computer check revealed the vehicle had dead tags and no insurance, and Winter reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana when Mathis and the juveniles exited the Scion.
Winter said Mathis then became belligerent, which caused the situation to escalate, and she was detained in the back of his patrol car.
“The 12 year old told me she had marijuana and handed me a burnt marijuana blunt and a white container with a small amount of marijuana in it,” Winter stated in his report. “I spoke to the 14-year-old juvenile and she stated to me that she had been drinking with the suspect. She stated that she drank six Smirnoff Ices.”
The 14-year-old stated that Mathis had been drinking as well. Mathis performed poorly on a field sobriety test and then refused a blood test, Winter reported. A warrant for a blood draw was obtained about three hours following the traffic stop.
Mathis was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 18.
The two children were cited into Hawkins County Juvenile Court and were picked up at the scene by relatives.