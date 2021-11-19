On Nov. 17 the Supreme Court of Tennessee reinstated Whitney Suzanne Bailey to the practice of law effective immediately.
Bailey had been suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee for two years with 45 days active suspension and the remainder on probation on Jan. 28, 2020.
Bailey filed a Petition for Reinstatement to the practice of law pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 30.4.
A Hearing Panel found Bailey complied with the terms and conditions of her suspension, and further found she had demonstrated the moral qualifications, competency and learning in the law required for the practice of law, and her resumption of the practice of law would not be detrimental to the integrity or standing of the bar or administration of justice, or subversive to the public interest.
Based upon the Hearing Panel’s recommendation, the Supreme Court reinstated Bailey’s license to practice law.
As conditions of her reinstatement Bailey must engage a practice monitor for the remainder of her probation, remain in substantial compliance with her contract with Tennessee Lawyer’s Assistance Program and pay the costs of the reinstatement proceeding.
Bailey’s suspension was for violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct pertaining to Diligence, Communication, Declining and Terminating Representation, and Misconduct.
According to a Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility report, four complaints were filed against Bailey in 2017 and 2018 — three by clients and one by the Tennessee Court of Appeals which found Bailey in contempt of court.
Bailey admitted to violating the Rules of Professional Conduct in four client matters.
In the first complaint Bailey was accused of abandoning her client’s case by failing to file a motion to have her clients ex-husband resume making car payments. Bailey then failed to respond to her client’s communications, and failed to promptly refund the unearned portion of her fee.
In the second complaint Bailey took no action after being retained to represent the complainant in a divorce action. Her client asked Bailey to have divorce papers served on an abusive husband while he was incarcerated, and then lied to her client by telling her that the divorce papers had been filed.
In the third complaint Bailey failed to file adoption paperwork for her client and then lied to the client stating the the paperwork had been filed, and failed to promptly respond to the client’s attempt to communicate with her. She also failed to return the unearned portion of her fee, and returned her client’s file almost four months after her client terminated representation.
In the fourth complaint Bailey was held in contempt of court by the Court of Criminal Appeals for ignoring the Court’s orders to file a brief, as well as a motion seeking permission to file a late brief with an explanation for the untimeliness.