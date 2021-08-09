MOUNT CARMEL — Monday was back to school day for Hawkins County Schools including Mount Carmel Elementary where arriving students were welcomed by teachers with hugs and cheers.
Monday was a short “getting to know you day” with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
Fourth grade math teacher Tracie Jones said teachers had some day-one fun activities planned.
“This first day is just going to be a meet and greet kind of day where we introduce ourselves and get to know our students,” Jones said. “We’ll unload school supplies and get that ready for tomorrow so we can hit the ground running.”
Jones’ fun activity for Monday was going to be a wadded paper “snowball fight”.
Jones added, “I’ll ask a question. The kids will write they’re answer on a piece of paper. Make a snowball. We’ll throw them at each other for a minute. We’ll open them up and they’ll have to answer who answered that question like that, so they can see if they know their friends as well as they think they do.”
Tuesday will mostly be about making sure students know the rules, procedures and safety issues, and then on Wednesday it starts getting real. That’s when the learning begins.
“(On Wednesday) we’ll walk around the building to go over safety issues, rules for the cafeteria related arts, hallway, bathroom — we’ll g over those kind of things. Bud Safety. They’ll actually actually get on a bus and the related arts teachers will go over what the expectation is on the bus. Get books ready to go, and on Wednesday I plan on hitting the ground running.”