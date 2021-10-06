Commissioner Rick Brewer will remain chairman of the Hawkins County Commission for for the time being as a result of last month’s election which resulted in neither he nor challenger Mark DeWitte receiving enough votes to be awarded the seat.
Every September the County Commission elects a new chairman and chairman pro-tem (vice chairman). The chairman leads county commission meeting and calls special called meeting.
The chairman position became more powerful last year, however, after the commission voted to remove the county mayor's power to appoint committees and give that to the chairman as well.
At the Sept. 27 meeting Commissioner Mike Herrell sponsored a resolution appointing DeWitte chairman, while current chairman pro-tem Jeff Barrett sponsored a resolution reappointing Brewer chairman.
DeWitte had handed out papers listing his qualifications prior to the vote.
“I know it’s kind of a done deal and when you walk in here everybody knows who they’re going to vote for,” DeWitte told the commission prior to the vote. “I just want to point out that I did put some qualifications on paper, and also wanted to point out that I have met the requirement for continuing education for county commission.”
Brewer stated that he believes DeWitte is well qualified for the job.
“If you choose to elect him I think you’ll have a good chairman,” Brewer said. “I still ask for your vote, and whatever is determine tonight, I would say this. I would hope that we could all come together in more unity than what we have in the past.”
The commission took three roll-call votes on the chairman position, with the final tally ending 9-9 with Commissioner Donnie Tally abstaining and two commissioners absent (Glenda Davis and Syble Vaughan-Trent). A total of 11 votes is required to win, and after the third vote County Attorney Jim Phillips reported that Brewer would remain chairman until a successor is elected. The next vote will be at the Oct. 25 meeting.
The vote for the chairman pro-tem seat ended without a winner in three identical votes as well, with Barrett receiving nine votes and challenger Hannah Winegar receiving 10 votes.
Winegar, who was nominated by Herrell, said she didn’t know she would be nominated.
“To my knowledge a female has never held the role of chairman pro-tem on this county commission, and I think that it’s the to change that,” Winegar said.
Barrett stated he’s been a commissioner for 10 years, and has he has completed his certified public administrator classes through CTAS.
“I appreciate your vote,” Barrett added. “I’ll do the best I can.”
Barrett remains chairman pro-tem at least until the revote on Oct. 25.