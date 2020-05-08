BEAN STATION — Jennifer Denise Reed, age 44, of Bean Station, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Ramsey, of Tazewell, and her grandparents, Horace and Ella Mae Gibson, of Sneedville.
Survivors include daughters, Samantha (Brandon) Hileman and Paige (Ryan) Lawson; grandsons whom she loved dearly, Braxton and Braydon Hileman; mother, Diane (Roger) Johnson; sister, Jackie (John) Gulliver; nephews, Jadon and Walker Royston; longtime boyfriend, Bradley Coffey; her beloved dog, Pee Wee; lifelong friend and father of her daughters, Ronnie E. Johnson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Elm Springs Church Cemetery, in Sneedville, with Rev. Joe Gibson, officiating. Special music was provided by Mike Gibson and Alicia Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made for the services at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
