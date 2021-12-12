Dear Reader’s, Hello and welcome to the Bookend. I am asking ya-is it hot enough for ya? Shoo wee it is as hot as a firecracker, but I have more on my mind than surviving all this heat, wait till you hear the latest fiasco I have gotten myself into-You just won’t believe it.
A friend of mine asked me to stay with her cute little 97 year old mother for a few days while she went out of town. I was only too happy to do it, they are a lovely family. They live in a beautiful well-kept home with a nice yard with a hammock underneath a magnolia tree. The little elderly lady, Miss Mildred is spry and able to do everything for herself except cook, which was fine with me, I love to cook. I had visions of utter serenity and endless peace cooking in their black, white and red art deco kitchen. I had visions of loveliness as I would sway gently in the hammock with a breeze and a good book. HA. Whatever! Why I suffer such delusions I really do not know. As you dear reader are well aware from reading this column I am a walking disaster waiting to happen.
My first day with little Miss Mildred started out hopeful. The day itself was calm. I decided to make macaroni salad to go with dinner with fresh garden vegetables in it. There wasn’t any onion in the house so I called the neighbor and asked her if we could borrow an onion. She said she wasn’t home, but to go in the back door and get one out of the fridge. I looked and there wasn’t any onion in the fridge. But sitting on the counter next to the fridge was a bucket with water and what looked like fresh green onions with the bulb. I thought that she must have been mistaken where she put the onions; I grabbed four and went back to Mildred’s. I chopped up one and put it into the salad. Miss Mildred and I ate the macaroni salad with our dinner and were relaxing and chit chatting in the living room when the phone rang. It was the neighbor lady. She sounded very concerned and anxious.
She said, “Teresa, where did you get your onion from, I forgot I didn’t have any onions in the fridge.” I said jauntily, “Oh, that’s ok! I saw some sitting on the counter next to the fridge, so I got a few of those, thank-you very much.” She gave a tiny shriek and hollered, “OH No!! Those were daffodils and they might be poison!” I could have fainted on the floor right there. I glanced quickly over at little 97 year old Mildred sitting in her swivel chair to see if she looked okay. She looked fine, but I had instant visions of her keeling over from daffodil poisoning. I started to pray (begging God to HEAR this prayer more like it) and told the neighbor I needed to get off of the phone and look it up on the internet. Well as usual the internet had many conflicting opinions, some threating death, some saying mild reactions, and some saying they were beneficial to eat. I was in a state of panic at this point. I was hoping they were beneficial and that I wasn’t going to prison soon.
Oh, lordy mercy!! I will tell you the outcome next week. She came through fine, but therees more. As I live and breath there will always be more with me. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.