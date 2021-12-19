LADIES: HERE IS MY GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS GIFT GIVING (or birthdays) FOR YOUR MEN. Shopping for men is easy. Really. Because men are simple, uncomplicated creatures. Here are suggested gift ideas that are certain to please the man in your life.
1. BELTS: Real men wear their pants up around their waists and their belts wear out quickly. But just get plain black or brown leather belts with simple buckles (no fancy fluff, jewels, or colors).
2. CHOCOLATE CANDY: Yes, believe it or not, men like candy too. NOT those fancy expensive, designer candies; just plain simple cheap stuff in extra-large bags like M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, or assorted Hershey Bars. We’re more interested in scarfing down large quantities rather than savoring fine quality confections.
3. SOCKS, T-SHIRTS, AND UNDERWEAR: If you really, Really REALLY think you need to buy clothing, you can’t go wrong with these. We always need them, and you won’t risk buying something that we won’t wear. White T-shirts with pockets are multi-functional; they are appropriate for work, play, loungewear, social events, and even church attire. If you don’t want to buy white T-shirts, get colored ones with NRA, Harley Davidson, or other American logos. (Memo: as cute as you think it might be, men do not want socks to match their ties unless they’re both black. Most men won’t like anything that women think is “cute.”)
4. CAMO OR TACTICAL STUFF: Anything with camouflage print. Whether or not it is useful, it is cool.
5. TOOLS: A man can never have too many tools (why do you have more than one knife in your cutlery drawer?).
6. GUNS: Even if he already has one or 21, get him another one. (see tools)
7. AMMUNITION: A gun without ammo is just a club or a very expensive and worthless mantle decoration.
8. AMMO CANS: Even if he doesn’t have any ammunition, these things are really cool, and they have multiple uses. Think of them as a man’s equivalent to your Tupperware.
9. WALLETS: Men always need new wallets. They get cruddy, worn out, uncomfortable, and too full of stuff. Real, soft leather, and simple thin construction without an over-abundance of photo sleeves (we only carry a minimal number of obligatory photos, but we do need space for our NRA membership cards and our concealed carry permits).
10. POCKET KNIVES: The small, three-inch kinds with two blades are always handy, useful tools for a myriad of tasks including fingernail cleaning and tooth picking.
11. GIFT CERTIFICATES: Our preferences are Lowe’s, Home Depot, or Bass Pro Shops.
12. A RECLINER CHAIR: Preferably with a drink holder and a pocket for the remote control.
NOTE — If your man doesn’t like any of this stuff, THEN JUST GET HER A NICE PAIR OF EARRINGS OR SOME SKINNY JEANS.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.