Church Hill – Alvin Thomas Case, 71 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.
Alvin was born in Hawkins County on May 10, 1949. He was a member of Bass Chapel Baptist Church. He was a member of the United States Air Force, rank of Sargent 1st Class E-4 and went on to hold a rank of Sargent 1st Class E-7 in the Army National Guard until his retirement after over 25 years of service. Alvin was dedicated to his country, his music, and a lifetime of memories with friends and family. He was a founding member of the local Surgoinsville favorite “Odds and Ends” which has provided the area with good times for decades.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth H. Case; and brother, Gary K. Case.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Pauline Case; brothers, Darrell Case and Terry Case; former spouse, Susie Case-Behler; step children, Gina Knowles, Chad Price, and Brandi Weaver; grandchildren, Caleb Hayden Weaver and Chloe Corinne Weaver; along with a nephew, Andrew Case.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Minister Dale Ward officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Dale Ward officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Greer, Billy Greer, Bill Trent, Sammy Manis, Harold Walker, Ben Chambers, Benny Wilson, John Brown, and the late Eddie Cradic. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM at the new annex.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Case Family.