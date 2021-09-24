Moving 127 resident of a peninsula along the Holston River from District 2 to District 4 will resolved a slight population imbalance in Hawkins County’s voting districts.
Every 10 years after the US Census results are release Tennessee counties must undergo a redistricting program to ensure that the populations of all voting districts meet the state requirement of being within 10 percent of each other.
According to the 2020 Census the population of Hawkins County is 56,721. That puts the average of Hawkins County’s seven district is 8,103.
The population of District 2, which includes Church Hill and McPheeters Bend is 8,606, which puts it at 6.2 percent above the county district average.
The population of District 6, which include Mooresburg, Lakeview and Clinch Valley, is 7,699, which put it 4.98 percent blow the county average.
As a result, District 2 and District 6 are separated by more than 10 percent, putting the county out of state compliance.
The state divides voting districts into population blocks. Individual homes or people can’t be moved from one district to another. Only the blocks and their set number of residents can be moved from one district to another.
After looking at the maps, the committee found a peninsula located on the Holston River between Phipps Bend and Christian’s Bend which has a block of 127 people.
CSTAS representatives Rick Hall and Dr. Mike Meyers utilized a state mapping computer program to determine that switching that block of 127 people from District 2 to the adjacent District 4 (Surgoinsville and south central Hawkins County) puts all seven districts within 10 percent of each other.
The committee tentatively agreed upon that change, but won’t make its final recommendation to the full county commission until it meets again Oct. 5.
Elections administrator Crystal Rogers also had a handful of other properties she asked Hall and Meyers to look at because it would be more logical for them to be in another district.
For example, there is a mobile home park on Carters Valley Loop which is divided into two districts. Upon looking at the population blocks those two sections belong to, however, it was determined that it would throw the district populations out compliance by combining the mobile home park into the same voting district.
There was another question about a Carters Valley residence near Mount Carmel, and a Rogersville residence on Hill Street, but no changes could be made in either case.
The only other change tentatively approved by the committee Tuesday is on Bays Mountain Road where a residence is in District 1, but has to drive through Districts 4 and 2 to get to their voting precinct.
Hall and Meyers determined that residence is in a block of only two people and could be moved from District 1 to adjacent District 4 without creating an imbalance in the population percentages.
Hawkins County is in a bit of a time crunch to get this redistricting plan approved. The state deadline is Jan. 1, but Hawkins County doesn’t have that long.
After the redistricting plan is approved the Election Commission will then have to address necessary voting precinct changes and get those approved before Dec. 20 when candidates start picking up petitions for the 2022 county elections.
Committee member Rick Brewer, who is a county commissioner representing District 6, said he would like to take time to study the maps provided by CTAS before the redistricting recommendation is forwarded to the full commission.
Brewer expressed concern that District 6 is the largest, encompassing about a quarter of the county, yet has the lowest population.
Committee chairman Keith Gibson, who is a county commissioner representing District 2, noted that he wants this redistricting plan on the agenda for at county commission to approve at its Oct. 25 meeting.
The next redistricting meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the county mayor’s office.