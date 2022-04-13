Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a referral Monday from the Tennessee Department of Children Services concerning the welfare of a child living at a residence on Mountain View Road in Bluff City.
Detectives began an investigation into the living conditions at the home and determined that two children, ages 2 and 12, were residing in the residence with their parents, Sara Beth Black, age 29, and Austin Hunter Cox, age 31.
According to a SCSO report, detectives allegedly observed large amounts of trash, dog feces, and roaches covering the floors of the home. The two-year-old child was saturated in urine, dirt, scratches, and matted hair. A foul odor coming from the residence is believed to have originated from dog feces, trash, and molded food. The Department of Children Services removed the children from the home.
On Tuesday detectives obtained arrest warrants in General Sessions Court charging Sara Beth Black and Austin Hunter Cox with one felony count of Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect and one misdemeanor count of Child Abuse/Neglect.
Both were arrested Tuesday in Carter County with the assistance of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and were lodged in the Sullivan County Jail.
Sara Black and Austin Cox were both released Wednesday on $3,000 bond each.