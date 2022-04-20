Would you like to go on a day trip with me? A light, fun-inspired trip? Let’s go.
A day in the life should be about throwing cares to the wind and soaking up what God gave us. When I’m day tripping, I never think of mean people. I focus on me and spreading joy. Yesterday was a rainy day. I dressed in a long, flowy dress with my black rain boots-ready to take on the world. I drove out of my cabin driveway and stopped to look over the bluff at the valley below. Breathtaking-different every time I look. I’m up so high on a mountain the clouds drift by at eye level. I waved at any neighbors outside as I drive by.
Then I drove through the woods and reached the heart of my little hometown. I stopped at my Drs office to say hello and then it’s off to the library to see my friends there. I usually breeze by the senior center next door to say howdy to the cute little people. I know them all by name.
After that I head towards the famous university that is near me. A big gothic looking edifice, quite famous, and quite heady with spring flowers everywhere, students walking to classes, and intellectualism in the air. I am off to the little coffee shop everyone on campus uses. They make a great bagel and my favorite lavender coffee. I chatted with the manager a minute, she was selling fragrant flowers from her garden. I’ve known her for years. She used to run a gourmet restaurant on campus.
Chomping on my bagel, I head home to tidy up my cabin and prep for dinner. I usually get phone calls from friends all over the country and yesterday I chatted with close friends from Texas, Virginia, Idaho and Connecticut. Friends make life sweet.
Sometimes in the early evening I walk past all of the millionaire homes on my bluff to go visit my dear neighbor. She is 80 years young. She is extremely intellectual; her father was a famous Southern writer and Professor who at one time taught Flannery O’Conner a writing class. She serves cocktail hour at 5 on the dot. We sip a cocktail and talk about life and the cares of the day. Sometimes we take turns reading excerpts from one of her father’s books. She makes a mean cocktail.
I walk home and do some bible study for my bible meetings. Right now, I am reading about King Saul and David. I have dinner and my cat Sugar Britches comes in for the night. I fall asleep listening to the wind roaring off the bluff. Pretty much a day of perfection.
How does your day go dear reader? I hope you can ignore all of the stresses of this world to take a day trip. It’s days like these that make life worth living. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred