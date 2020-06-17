ROGERSVILLE — A slew of candidates for the upcoming U.S. Congressional and Senate races, and others, are expected to be among those present for the Hawkins Co. Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day Dinner this Saturday, June 20.
Chairman Billy Reeves told the Review that the following candidates are expected to attend:
U.S. House of Representatives, First Congressional District: Jay Adkins, Chance Cansler, John Clark, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Gosh Gapp, Diana Harshbarger, David Hawk, Timothy Hill and Nichole Williams.
U.S. Senate: Byron Bush, Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, David Schuster, and Dr. Manny Sethi.
Incumbent Tennessee State Rep. Gary Hicks, and State Senator Frank Niceley are also expected to attend, as is retiring U.S. Congressman Phil Roe.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be former U.S. Congressman Bill Jenkins.
Tickets are $40 per person, available locally from Nancy Barker, and must be purchased in advance.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post home on East Main Street, in Rogersville.
The Republican Headquarters, which has lots of free brochures, yard signs, literature, and other information, is open on South Church Street, in Rogersville, Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They also have some ‘Trump for President’ items that are available for purchase while supplies last.
