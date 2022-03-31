Not all county commissioners are pleased with Budget Committee Chairman Rick Brewer’s decision last week to dissolve the Ad Hoc Committee.
The two most vocal during Monday’s County Commission meeting were Mike Herrell who created the committee one year ago; and Mark DeWitte who was the Ad Hoc Committee chairman.
The Ad Hoc Committee was created last year by Herrell to hear funding requests and make recommendations to the Budget Committee and full commission on how it should spend the $11.6 million in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal COVID stimulus funding the county is receiving.
Last week Brewer announced during the Budget Committee meeting that he was “releasing” the Ad Hoc Committee, which he said now has no further reason to meet independently.
Brewer did, however, ask that Ad Hoc Committee members, as well as all commissioners, attend the April 18 Budget Committee meeting which will start an hour early to begin considering recommendations for distributing the ARPA funds.
Brewer stated Monday and last week that the Ad Hoc Committee’s information and input at that April 18 meeting is essential, but the time had come for the Budget Committee to start making decisions.
“We’re cutting them out”
Herrell told Brewer during Monday’s County Commission meeting he will present a resolution in April reinstating the Ad Hoc Committee.
“When we’ve got citizens and commissioners volunteering their time to help us out, by making sure we spend the relief money the right way, I don’t understand why we’re cutting them out,” Herrell said.
Herrell also criticized Brewer for not attending Ad Hoc Committee meetings. Brewer said on those meeting nights he has another obligation.
One of the reasons Brewer was hoping to move the process forward is the additional $6.4 million in grant funding Hawkins County can apply for to pay for county water utilities to extend their service.
The deadline for those grant applications is November. Last week Brewer proposed hiring grant consultant Evan Sanders to manage both the $11.6 million in ARPA funds, as well as the $6.4 million in water grants.
Herrell said Monday he doesn’t understand why the county doesn’t use the First Tennessee Development District to manage the funds and grants. Herrell further stated he expects that to be the “next issue”.
“Disappointed that you dismissed the committee”
DeWitte also gave Brewer an earful Monday about dissolving the Ad Hoc Committee. DeWitte reported to the commission that the committee had heard 36 requests for funding, and currently had a list of 10 finalists it was going to prioritize at a meeting that would have been held April 7 had the committee not been dissolved.
DeWitte noted that the Ad Hoc Committee held 10 monthly meetings between May of 2021 and February of 2022, but it wasn’t until January that the committee received the final guidelines from the federal government on how the ARPA funds can be disbursed.
Some Ad Hoc Committee recommendations have already been approved including an allocation to convert the new emergency radio system to digital in September; purchasing new protective gear for county VFDs which was approved in November; and to install new fire hydrants in Stanley Valley.
On Monday another $2 million was approved to be set aside from the ARPA fund to support the proposed new CTE (Career and Technical Education) vocational facility proposed at Phipps Bend. That allocation had been recommended by the Ad Hoc Committee as well.
“You can see that we have worked our way through the process to get things done,” DeWitte said. “The statement you made that you’re dismissing the Ad Hoc Committee, and it’s time for the Budget Committee to take it over because you haven’t been informed of what’s going on with my committee, is very discouraging. We have worked diligently under the guidelines from the federal government to come up with recommendations for the Budget Committee, and it has just now reached the stage where we can make recommendations based on those same (federal) guidelines that have just become available.”
DeWitte added, “I think if you look at what other counties are doing with this money, we are not behind. We’re making recommendations, We’re at the same stage or possibly ahead of what other counties are doing.”
“It’s time we move on to the next step”
DeWitte also expressed disappointment that wasn’t informed the Ad Hoc Committee would be on the agenda of the last week’s Budget Committee meeting.
“I’m not sure how you think your Budget Committee can just step in and take over, or if you even have the authority to do that,” DeWitte added. “But, I’m really disappointed that you just dismissed the committee in the middle of what we were doing because you don’t think we’re making progress. … The least you could have done is come to our next meeting and discuss what your plans were with it so we could more-or-less defend ourselves, but you just dismissed us out of hand.”
Brewer stated that he felt “personally attacked” by DeWitte’s comments.
“I did not say you guys are completely out of the picture,” Brewer said. “I encourage each and every one of you individuals, and the rest of the county commission — lets all sit down and put our heads together, and prioritize what information that we’ve already got. You all have collected mountains of information and I appreciate that.”
Brewer added, “I’m sorry everybody feels that way, but I feel like it’s time we move on to the next step with this process. We can’t just keep taking information, taking information and taking information.”
Funds approved for new CTE facility
Despite the disagreements over dismissal of the Ad Hoc Committee, the commission was able to unanimously approve two resolutions Monday recommended by the Ad Hoc Committee related to ARPA funding.
The first resolution exercises the county’s option to designate $10 million of the $11.6 million in ARPA funding as “revenue lost due to COVID”. That means there are fewer restrictions on how that money can be spent.
County leaders have said the there won’t be a problem finding uses that meet stricter federal guidelines for the remaining $1.6 million.
A second resolution that was approved by the commission sets aside $2 million of that ARPA funding for the aforementioned CTE facility at Phipps Bend to expand vocational training opportunities for Hawkins County high school students.
The Board of Education had already committed $2 million for the project. Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the commission Monday he’d learned that earlier on Monday Sen. Jon Lundberg and Rep Gary Hicks had requested an $5 million allocation in the state budget for the Phipps Bend CTE facility.
If the state allocation is approved the project will have $9 million of the estimated $13 million overall cost. Hixson said there is potential for federal grant funding as well as sponsorship from area industry to complete the project.
The commission also approved an amendment to the CTE funding resolution that said if the project hasn’t proceeded sufficiently by October of 2024 the $2 million reverts back to the general fund.