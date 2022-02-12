A report to Congress from National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins stated that the IRS is taking too long to process responses to its notices. This has delayed refunds and lead to premature collection notices being sent to people who had in fact already responded.
The IRS issued tens of millions of notices to taxpayers in 2021. People were often required to respond timely to prevent the IRS from taking adverse action. However, the IRS had about 5 million pieces of unopened mail as of mid-December, so even if you have responded on time, the IRS may have taken an adverse action. If this is the case, it may be best to contact a licensed tax professional.
In response to this unprecedented backlog, the National Association of Taxpayers (NATP) has recommended that the IRS take reasonable action to reduce unnecessary burdens on taxpayers and tax professionals.
“The coronavirus pandemic has created enormous challenges for taxpayers, tax professionals, and the IRS. It is time to take steps to ameliorate the situation,” the NATP letter stated. “Implementing reasonable penalty relief measures, the IRS can offer immediately, are necessary to help not only taxpayers and tax professionals but also the IRS during these challenging times.”
NATP and four other tax advocacy groups have asked the IRS to halt automated compliance actions until the IRS has the resources for a proper and timely resolution of the matter. The groups suggested offering a “reasonable cause penalty waiver.” The waiver would be similar to the procedures for a first-time abatement (FTA) waiver of penalties.
The IRS does not typically abate penalties unless requested by the taxpayer or their representative. If you think you may be eligible for an FTA, a tax professional can retrieve your IRS transcripts to see if you qualify.
IRS employees use a Reasonable Cause Assistant (RCA) software tool to help determine eligibility for an FTA. Historically, the RCA has had a high percentage of incorrect determinations; consequently, I recommend contacting a licensed tax professional rather than relying on the IRS.
The FTA may only be claimed for a single tax period. To qualify, you must not have been assessed any other penalties on the same type of tax return within the previous three years and must be compliant with all filing and payment requirements.
The IRS first-time penalty abatement waiver relieves taxpayers from failure-to-file, failure-to-pay, and failure-to-deposit penalties if the taxpayer meets the requirements.
“In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserves and needs. This is frustrating for the IRS, employees, and me,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. Email him at david@yourtaxcare.com