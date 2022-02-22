Hello and welcome once again to the book end. I will be spending the next week in Greene County with my Mama’s family. I can’t wait, there is nothing, nothing in the world like family. I lost my Mama some time ago so her three sisters are my surrogate Mama’s.
There is Aunt Zada, Aunt Nova, and Aunt Norma. One of these days I’m going to do a column on each of them, they are a scream! They’ve got some good ole horse sense, and some major attitude going on. Davy Crockett is from Greene County, they would have probably been friends. Anyhow-spring time is a good time to enjoy life.
Everything is so green, fresh and new. the loveliness of it is quite fitting for poetry. I have a lovely springtime poem to share with you all this week.
This poem was written by a friend of mine named Shirley. Eons of time ago we used to get together to discuss poetry and books. One time I rode a bike over to her and her husband’s house with a knapsack of books from the library. We both like words.
Shirley has been writing poetry since grade school. When she married her husband she would write poetry and read it to her husband. He loves to hear her read her poetry to him to this day. I have been expressly asked not to mention age, but this has been going on for several, several decades. Isn’t that sweet?
I asked her what inspires her, and she replied (ever the consummate poet):
“It can be a birdie singing/ it can be the stars at night/or a sky so blue/I can
take any cue/it can even be you!”
So sweet- So without further ado, here is my friend’s poem:
SPRING SONG
Way back in the marshywood
Out behind where the barn once stood
Music arises in early spring
When little frog peepers begin to sing.
They sing about love
They sing about life
As each male peeper
Sings for a wife.
They sing about clouds
They sing about bees
And tiny bright leaves
Up high in the trees.
Their chorus in spring
Announcing the spring
Announcing the birds.
Oh! Doesn’t this poem just make you sigh with joy?
It is so pretty.
So dearest reader, this column this week is short and sweet, and encouraging you to go outside and listen to all of the sounds of nature.
And to be inspired to write your own lovely poetry. Until next time, have a spring week, and have a lovely literary week.