ROGERSVILLE — Mark Aaron Price, age 25, went home to be with his heavenly father July 4, 2020.
He was a 2013 graduate of Cherokee High School and joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS George Washington. He lived in Japan for two and a half years before finishing with the Navy in Norfolk, VA. Two months after, he joined the U.S. Army and was a calvary scout at Ft. Drum, NY.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Titan and playing Playstation 4.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie Price, of Rogersville, and Pat Price, of Maryland, and Hugh and Elsie Trent, of Rogersville.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Patricia Price, of Rogersville; fiancé, Kayla Daniels; and brother, Matthew Price, of Rogersville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 7 p.m., with Rev. Kenneth Phillips officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, in Choptack Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.