Traditional grilling, where you slap a piece of meat onto the fire and flames lap hungrily at the edges, is not the same as smoking food.
Smoking is a low-and-slow method of cooking, done over indirect heat, with hardwood added to give the food a smoky flavor.
It usually takes hours rather than minutes, and requires some attention to keep the temperature even and the smoke flowing.
The Hardware
You can use a dedicated smoker, or you can create a smoker out of your existing grill with accessories like smoke boxes or even just a disposable metal pan and some foil.
Experiment with different setups to see which gives you the best results for your particular grill.
The Wood
As for the software, the wood might be your most important ingredient here. Different woods create different flavor profiles in your meat. Some common woods for smoking are hickory, apple and pecan.
You can get wood for smoking in chunks, pellets, logs and flakes. It depends on what kind of grill, what kind of method and how much room you have as to which will work best for you. Speak to the experts at your local hardware or cooking store for help.
Go easy on the wood as you smoke; adding too much at a time can cause a bitter taste in the finished product. Look for steady streams of white smoke.
Water
The next most important ingredient — notice how we’re not to the meat yet? — is water.
Hot air can dry food out, so you need to use a water pan to add humidity and help stabilize the temperature in your smoking environment. It can be a specialized accessory that fits in your grill or smoker, or just a good old disposable metal tray.
Consider adding flavoring to your water, too, like aromatics, apple peels, apple juice or apple cider vinegar. Mist your food every couple of hours while it cooks to keep it moist and flavorful.
Air
Airflow is critical to keeping a steady cooking temperature. If you’re using a charcoal grill, you already know how important airflow is. Keep your vents open and adjust them back if you need to so the fire doesn’t get too hot, but don’t allow it to go out, either.
This is why you want to stay close and keep an eye on your smoke and your food. But don’t watch it too closely; keep that lid closed and the smoke in.
Meat
Finally. The good part. Some cuts of meat that are great for smoking are ribs, pork shoulders, brisket, pork butts, lamb shoulder, a spatchcocked whole turkey, spatchcocked chicken, chuck roast, beef prime rib, pork belly and beef tri tip.
You can also look at seafoods like salmon (choose larger cuts), whole trout and mackerel.